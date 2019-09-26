Playoff deja vu tonight

Mention James Monroe and Wyoming East football and most fans harken back to the semifinal playoff clash played at Van Meter Stadium in 1999.
While tonight’s battle between the Mavericks and the Warriors won’t be played under that do-or-die playoff atmosphere, the highly anticipated game will have the War Zone buzzing just the same.
Wyoming East (3-0) opened the season with high expectations under first-year head coach Larry Thompson, and so far, the Warriors have not disappointed. James Monroe (2-1) on the other hand entered the season a little bit under the radar, but the Mavs are off to a successful start in their own right.
After a week one loss at Greenbrier East, the Mavericks have back-to-back wins over Greenbrier West and PikeView, scoring a total of 104 points along the way.
Monroe Mohler ran for two scores last week and passed for five more, while his top target, Xander Castillo, had four catches for 223 yards.
“James Monroe has had some great success,” Wyoming East head coach Larry Thompson said. “Monroe Mohler is a very athletic quarterback and very shifty. We have played a couple of quarterbacks like that so far this year. We have to do a good job of bottling him up and containing him on the inside. They have a very good receiver in Xander Castillo who is very athletic as well.”
On the defensive side of the ball, James Monroe has given up an average of 27 points per game and will have its hands full with a myriad of weapons wearing green and white.
“One thing I like to pride myself on as a head coach is not focusing on one player, but being able to spread the ball around to multiple players each night,” Thompson explained.
The offense starts with senior quarterback Seth Ross who has completed 21 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns for a balanced Warriors attack this season.
Ross has two excellent receivers on the outside in Caden Lookabill who averages over 20 yards per reception along with Jake Bishop who has hauled in two touchdown scores including the game winner last week against Oak Hill as time expired.
Junior running back, Caleb Bower leads the ground game with 445 yards on 67 carries, averaging over six yards per tote. Bower has found the end zone five times.
When defenses key on Bower, East hits them with Chase York who averages over eight yards per carry. York has four scores including a key 58-yard scoring run on the first series of the Nicholas County win.
“Not only does that give opposing defensive coordinators headaches, it also keeps your kids stay well-rounded,” Thompson said. “It makes them understand it is not a one-person show. It’s an advantage that I think is huge. We have multiple kids that can do multiple things for us.”
Wyoming East enters the contest at No. 4 in the most recent WVSSAC Football Ratings and is well aware that James Monroe will come ready for a battle.
“Going in we are going to be humble. We are going to play as if we are playing a playoff game,” Thompson said. “Last week we let Oak Hill hang around and we had to battle to the end. You can’t coach confidence. I know our kids have it and their kids have it. James Monroe is going to be ready to play and we will be ready to play.”
***************
Summersville will be the site of another past playoff matchup when No. 11 Nicholas County (3-1) welcomes No. 2 Keyser (4-0) to town. The two teams last met in the opening round of the 2016 state playoffs and it was the Golden Tornado that walked away with a decisive, upset win.
Tonight, Nicholas County hopes to return the favor, but the task will be a tall one to say the least.
“Defensively, (Keyser) is very strong and offensively they run that wing-T and they do it well,” Nicholas County head coach Gene Morris said. “They love to run the football. Stopping it may be a lot to ask, hopefully we can slow it down and force some punts.”
After advancing to the playoff quarterfinals last year, Keyser has mangled its opponents to start the 2019 campaign, outscoring them, 223-7. Even more impressive is the fact that three of those wins have come against teams that made the 2018 playoffs.
“Up front (Keyser) has several kids back,” Morris said. “They are very solid and they get off the ball very well. You can tell it is a seasoned line up front.”
Nicholas County defeated Lincoln last week without starting quarterback Timmy Baker who won’t be available against Keyser either. Luke LeRose stepped in at quarterback and led a solid team effort to defeat Lincoln, 34-7.
“What we put on the field against Lincoln is what we will go with,” Morris said. “It comes down to us as a staff fitting the skill sets of the individuals into the offense. We have to change and everybody has to accept the changes.”
***************
The remainder of the local schedule includes Buckhannon-Upshur (1-2) traveling to No. 14 Greenbrier East (2-2) and Hurricane (1-3) visiting Woodrow Wilson (1-3) on Homecoming.
Independence (2-2) will look for a bounce-back win when it hosts Westside (0-4), while No. 8 Liberty (3-0) makes the long journey to Clay County (2-1). No. 16 Shady Spring (3-1) heads to Gardner for a tussle with PikeView (0-4) and Lincoln County (0-4) plays at Oak Hill (0-4).
Class A co-No. 3 Midland Trail (3-1) visits Summers County (1-3) in a rematch of their 2017 playoff thriller and Richwood (2-2) is at Pocahontas County (1-3). No. 12 Meadow Bridge will have starting quarterback Dustin Adkins healthy when it hosts East Hardy (1-2).
Greenbrier West is idle this week.
