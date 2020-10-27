Player of the Week: Adkins has career night against Van

The fact that Meadow Bridge has complemented its signature running attack with an effective passing game has been well documented.
It was cemented last week in a 41-14 win at Van. In the first of two games for the Wildcats, all six touchdowns came through the air, which just might be a first for Meadow Bridge.
Junior quarterback Dustin Adkins had a big night, completing 14 of 19 passes for 285 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs. It was enough to earn him Register-Herald Player of the Week honors.
One reason for Adkins' success against the Bulldogs? The ground game, of course.
"I felt like probably our ability to run the football allowed our passing game to open up," Meadow Bridge coach Dwayne Reichard said. "They were starting to stack the box so we were able to air it out a little more. It happened early and we had a chance to score and it just snowballed from there. The passing lanes were more open than the running lanes, which opened it up for us to go to the air. Dustin did a good job of finding the receivers and those guys did a good job of catching it."
Tyler Martin had three of the six touchdowns and finished the night with seven receptions for 182 yards. Hunter Claypool had two and Ayden Redden the other. Claypool also carried 17 times for 119 yards as the Wildcats (3-2) ran for 171 on the night.
Three nights later, Meadow Bridge defeated Montcalm 64-14. The Wildcats had seven rushing touchdowns in that game, but Adkins continued his solid play with a 5-of-9 night for 122 yards and three touchdowns.
"When we put him in last year as a sophomore, I felt like he was going to be our go-to guy, the guy who was going to be able to play the position for a few years," Reichard said. "Meantime, we were trying to transition to a spread style attack that was suited to the personnel we have. Last year (Adkins) played well at times, but he also made his fair share of mistakes. He would be the first to tell you that."
Adkins was more involved in the ground game last season but this year has concentrated on becoming a prototypical pocket passer, Reichard said. It's hard to argue with the results — he is 51-of-89 for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns to three interceptions.
Reichard said he first noticed Adkins' potential as a passer when he played in middle school.
"They were running a spread style attack, and in my mind I was thinking, 'This kid can probably be a good player for us,'" he said. "When he was a freshman, we don't have a lot of numbers here and it's hard for us to play a lot of JV games, but we got to play one and he was our fullback in the formation we ran. He went from fullback to quarterback after the half and really flourished a little bit."
The Wildcats will visit Class AA Nicholas County Friday at 7 p.m. before closing the regular season Nov. 6 at Gilmer County.
