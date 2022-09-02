As a quarterback and linebacker at Woodrow Wilson from 2005-2008, Ryan Stafford spent a lot of time at Van Meter Stadium.
He's now putting those leadership skills to work in his first year as principal at his alma mater. He has a lot more than just athletics to consider, but the stadium once again has taken up residence in his mind.
Before the school year even started, it was discovered that the bleachers on the home side of the stadium needed renovating and have been deemed unsafe for seating. The whole area is blocked off, now, and will be off limits when the Flying Eagles play their first home game Saturday, Sept. 10.
The discovery was made when the Raleigh County School Board was conducting a routine check of all dwellings and structures on the school grounds in August.
"Through the course of doing that routine check, there were a couple of things with the bleachers that we wanted to get a second opinion on," Stafford said. "There were two different engineering groups that came out and they were both in agreement, pretty much came to the same conclusion, that there are some things structurally with those bleachers that need to be addressed before we feel good about having our kids and our community there in those bleachers."
No specific issues were found.
"No. Just the engineers looked at the structural aspects pertaining to the concrete itself, the steel beams, all things related to having a sound structure and they just felt like there were some things that needed to be achieved," Stafford said.
Work toward getting the renovations is starting but hit a snag early.
"Those materials are starting to come in. It's kind of hard to get materials right now, in all facets, but that steel and the materials they're using, it's starting to come in," Stafford said. "They're working on it. ... Everything that is controllable, our central office and our school district is doing a wonderful job at being quick at trying to remedy it. We can only do what we can do, and those materials have started coming in and I hear that we're in a good place now with it. But that limited us for two or three weeks of how quickly we could start that process."
Earlier this week it was announced that the home opener against Parkersburg South originally scheduled for Sept. 9 will be played a day later with a kickoff of 1 p.m. In addition to the bleacher work, the stadium lights are also being replaced.
There is not a firm timetable on when the work will be completed, but Stafford does not anticipate the bleachers being accessible in 2022.
"The goal is to have it done at some point, but I believe we're not going to be in a position to where our home side opens back up during football season," he said.
In the meantime, Stafford said there is now a plan to facilitate everyone during home games.
"We're going to have a special section for our band. That may be next to our traditional away bleachers. That may in fact be (behind) the end zone. There's a couple of details with that that we're going to iron out before our first home game," he said.
"Our traditional away side will now be our home side. The county is working with us on bringing in some portable bleachers and that's going to go on the track on the traditional home side. Our football teams will switch sides, so of course our football players, our cheerleaders, our lassies are in front of our new home side, temporarily. On our traditional home side, the away football team will be over there. Their cheerleaders and lassies if they come will be over there."
The restrooms located on the home bleacher side will be accessible, helping to avoid long lines. There are only two restrooms on the visiting side of the stadium.
Many of the concession stands are run by school organizations, including the band. The stands under the bleachers will be available if the various sponsors choose to use them. If not, plans are in place to accommodate them.
"A lot of our programs benefit greatly from the concession stands that they run at our football games. So we've given our coaches the opportunity, if they're worried about getting people over to their concession stand under those home bleachers that we're not able to use, then we're going to work with some local vendors in the community to work concession stands out of food trucks and things like that," Stafford said.
"We're going to be able to use the restrooms under there, we're going to be able to use the concession stands under there if that's the decision the coaches make. We're just going to leave that up to them. We want to put them in position to raise as much money as possible."
The press box will be operational, but in a more limited manner than usual. The press box was replaced in 2017 and was renamed in honor of former Flying Eagles radio voices Gene Morehouse, Fred Persinger Sr. and Bill O'Brien.
Stafford was sure to offer up his praises for athletic director Andrew Pinnick, who is also getting a crash course as he starts his first year in that position. He had served as the school's band director for five years.
"The thing about Mr. Pinnick, we've had our fair share of unfortunate news in terms of our stadium and what not. Every problem that we have, it usually doesn't take him long to think of three or four solutions," Stafford said. "I certainly appreciate the way that he has been able to pivot."
Being able to move forward without further disrupting the high school experience of the juniors and seniors involved in game day has carried Stafford and Pinnick.
"One thing that's very important to us is, these juniors and seniors on the football team, our cheerleaders and lassies, these juniors and seniors in the band, we don't want these renovations to take away from their experience of their last year or last two years of high school," Stafford said. "We're going to work to make sure that our game day experience for our teams is still wonderful, still exciting. We're not going to have to limit attendance. It's not like we're going to have to stand at the gate and say, 'OK, we've reached our threshold. You can't come in anymore.' We're putting ourselves in a position to where none of that will come into effect.
"We've been blessed. Our large stadium has given us the flexibility to overcome the problems that we've had with our traditional home side bleachers. We're still excited about playing football on campus. It's really important to me, it's really important to our coaches and important to our student body. We're glad to be still playing our games at Van Meter Stadium.
"Everybody is rowing in the same direction. It's unfortunate. It's not what we wanted, but with that being said we're excited moving forward about what the facilities will be when everything's worked out."
