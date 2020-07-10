The start date for fall sports practices has been pushed back to Aug. 17, the Secondary School Activities Commission announced Friday.
Executive Director Bernie Dolan made the announcement at Gov. Jim Justice's virtual press briefing. It comes two days after Justice announced that school will start no earlier than Sept. 8 for all 55 West Virginia counties.
Fall sports practices were originally set to begin Aug. 3, except for volleyball, which was set to begin Aug. 10.
While all sports will begin to practice Aug. 17, the start dates for games will be staggered. Golf, for instance, can begin Aug. 24 because, as Dolan pointed out, it lends itself to social distancing.
Cross country, cheerleading, soccer and volleyball can begin competing Sept. 2. The first football games can be played Thursday, Sept. 3.
