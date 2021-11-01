Pivotal game for Tigers Tuesday at PikeView

It’s fitting that Shady Spring will end the regular season on a Tuesday night in Gardner.
After all, it’s been the strangest of seasons, so why not end it on anything but a Friday night.
The Tigers make the trip to Gardner Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
“It really has been (a strange year),” Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto said. “You have teams playing seven, eight, nine games, some games are a forfeit, other games just not being played. I’m still not sure what the rules are. I’ve had about 20 different explanations. But we are going to play all of our games and we are playing the teams on our (original) schedule.”
Suffice to say, Culicerto is not a fan of non-Friday Night Lights contests.
But a Tuesday kickoff doesn’t even begin to document what has happened in the games that have gone down, when the strangeness ensued early and matriculated right on down from the top of the schedule.
The Tigers opened the season with a 42-0 shutout of Tug Valley on their newly-turfed H.B. Thomas Field, the turf finally laid the week of the game which allowed the Tigers one practice on the sparkling green carpet prior to the game.
Shady had a 34-20 loss turn to a win when Westside had to forfeit its win for using ineligible players.
The Tigers won a 6-0 defensive battle in a torrential downpour at Wyoming East that saw several Tigers ejected due to an on-field fracas, and those players missed the next week’s loss to Mingo Central, the team’s only loss since Sept. 17.
Perhaps last week was the strangest twist of all, when the team turned what was a potential game-tying field goal attempt into a game-winning touchdown at rival Liberty. Holder Jacob Showalter pulled down a high snap and headed right, found a lane and dove into the end zone at the right pylon to give the Tigers a 29-26 victory.
Now, a bit miraculously given the suspenseful season, Shady Spring (6-3) heads to PikeView (3-6), one victory away from making the Class AA playoffs.
“If we win the game we are in (the field),” Culicerto said.
And that is all he knows.
“We aren’t really talking about that, we still have to win a game, and we will have our hands full with PikeView,” Culicerto said.
Yes, in PikeView the Tigers face a rejuvenated squad that has won two games in a row after being shellacked 66-0 by Bluefield, another team fighting for a playoff berth.
When most teams this time of year are nursing injuries, the Panthers are getting healthy.
“Coming into the game at Wyoming East we got our center Jason Cochran back, and Matt Maynard, another big lineman for us, is eligible,” coach Jason Spears, a former Wyoming East three-sport athlete, said. “The injury bug hit us early. We had a lot of guys who missed time (injuries and Covid quarantine) and that hurt us at times. We are pretty much fielding a full team for the first time this season and we are playing our best football right now.”
One of those who missed time was Dylan Blake, an outstanding receiver and record-setting basketball player at the school. He missed a couple games but has returned with a bang in the two-game win streak, with 14 receptions for 283 yards and five touchdowns in the back-to-back wins.
He has 514 yards and eight touchdowns for the season.
That has coincided with quarterback Peyton Greer’s play escalating.
He has 893 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, but 394 yards and eight touchdowns have come the last two weeks.
“They really have a good connection together,” Spears said. “Those two guys and Nathan Riffe (another receiver, who has three touchdown receptions) will come out and run routes before practice. Dylan is a blessing to work with. He just makes plays. He pretty much plays under the radar but he is a kid who can play at the next level. And Peyton, he had never played quarterback before. But he has really taken to it, he wants to get better, works hard at it.”
PikeView turned the corner after the Bluefield game, when they didn’t have Blake in the lineup.
“We told the kids right then we had four games left and there were still some good things they could do if they continued to work hard and they did that,” Spears said. “Right now, we are playing our best football.”
Culicerto is aware of that. And he knows where the Panthers like to prowl.
“They have a great receiver (Blake) and they like to go to him,” Culicerto said. "We have to put some heat on the quarterback and try to take him away. They are playing well right now. But we are playing our best football right now, too.”
And the Tigers counter with a fine junior signal caller as well in Cam Manns, like Blake an outstanding multi-sport star.
“Yes, we know what he can do,” Spears said. “I saw him as an assistant baseball coach at PikeView. He is a great athlete and a competitor.”
Manns is just 17 yards from 1,000 for the season and is coming off a season-high 205-yard performance against Liberty in that 29-26 postseason-saving win. He has thrown for over 100 yards in six games.
Caleb Whittaker has reinvigorated the run game with 705 yards and six touchdowns.
“Cam has really played well, strung some good games together,” Culicerto said. “And Whittaker has run the ball well.”
Gavin Davis has 16 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown, Showalter has 14 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns and Tyler Mackey 12 for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Bryson Pinardo, one of the state’s leading tacklers at 18.7 per game, keys a defense that will be without its other big stopper, James Sellards, (18.4 tackles per game), who suffered a knee injury last week.
PikeView has one game remaining, Friday at Nicholas County.
Shady Spring will know its fate by Tuesday night, either start prepping for the playoffs or start talking about the boys basketball team defending its state championship.