A quick look at the scores during the Beckley Babe Ruth League 14-year-old all-stars’ run to the Ohio Valley Regional championship would easily lead one to focus on the offense.
What’s not to like? Forty-seven runs and 30 hits in their first three games alone — and all that was done over 12 combined innings due to the mercy rule.
“Our bats kind of kept us from having to worry about being in a close game the first three games,” head coach Jamie Wilhite said.
“But having said that, they went out and executed and did what they had to do.”
“They” would be the pitchers, a staff that rose up and shone through the team’s entire four-day stay.
Beckley defeated Plover-Whiting 4-2 Sunday to win the tournament championship. The team will make history next week as the first Beckley team to ever play in the Babe Ruth League World Series.
And the pitching played a huge role in getting there.
Six pitchers held five teams to 10 hits and three runs over five games, and none of the runs was earned. The first two games ended in combined no-hitters.
They struck out 27 and walked 15, a ratio of nearly 2-to-1, over 27 innings.
“Throwing strikes, being effective and being efficient,” Wilhite said of the staff’s focus. “And they were. Brady Williams was lights-out all week. Tyler Wilhite was lights-out all week, just throwing strikes and being effective. Degan Williams and Drew Gallaher came in anytime we needed them and got the job done, whether it was one, two outs, three outs, whatever it was we needed.”
Pitching depth certainly came to the fore.
Pitch count rules allow for up to 45 pitches without requiring a day of rest. Anywhere from 46 to 75 mandates one day of rest, and it goes up to two days starting with 76, with a limit of 95.
That was never an issue for Beckley.
Brady Williams started the first game and threw 29 pitches. Tyler Wilhite threw 42 in game two as Beckley won those two pool play games 18-0 and 15-0.
They are Beckley’s top two pitchers and were fresh for when it truly mattered.
In addition, Gallaher had thrown 33 pitches over two appearances. Justin Williams (16), Gage Price (19) and Degan Williams (24) were also ready to go.
“We were fortunate to have some depth and not have to burn through any pitching the first couple days of the tournament,” Wilhite said. “So when Sunday came around for the semis and the championship game, we were fully loaded. We had everybody available for as long as we needed.”
Brady Williams started Beckley’s first bracket game on Saturday and threw 36 pitches in a 14-1 win over Tipton. He got the ball again less than 24 hours later to start the semifinal game against Sheridan Park.
This time, he was going to go as long as the team needed him. He came through, logging 98 pitches (he was able to finish the at-bat when he reached 95) through 6 1/3 innings and Beckley leading 4-0. Gallaher got the final two outs to vault Beckley to the title game.
There, it was Tyler Wilhite’s turn, and he helped see Beckley through its first deficit of the weekend. Plover-Whiting scored two unearned runs in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead, but Beckley got one run back in the fifth and scored three in the sixth to take the lead into the seventh.
Wilhite was still on the mound until delivering his 95th pitch with two outs. Degan Williams came in and walked a batter but got the final out to save the game and clinch the championship.
“Brady Williams earned the right to start that elimination game,” Jamie Wilhite said. “I’m of the mindset that you can’t play in the next one unless you win the first one, so we threw our stud there. He did his job, and Drew came in and shut them down. Didn’t give them any hope.
“Then Tyler Wilhite stepped up and pitched 6 2/3 innings in the championship game, and Degan Williams got that big out to close it out.”
Beckley will depart next week for Stafford/Fredericksburg, Va., to begin play in the World Series. As with the trip to Lexington, Ky., the team is calling on the community to help fund the trip.
The team stayed in Lexington for four nights, but the World Series requires Beckley to report as a team on Aug. 3 and will stay a minimum of seven nights. Wilhite said he is appreciative of the community support that was shown to make last week’s trip possible and welcomes any further help for the World Series.
“So financially, it’s getting to be a burden,” he said. “Any support, any donations would be helpful. We would be thankful and appreciative for whatever any local businesses or anybody can do.”
Anyone wanting to make a donation can contact league president Doug Leeber at 304-266-8766. You can also message Wilhite or the league on their Facebook pages.
All donations are tax deductible.
