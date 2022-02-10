Pishner, Grizzlies hit a hot spot

SUMMERSVILLE - Nicholas County coach Brian Phipps said it’s taken some time to get used to the always athletic, often acrobatic moves of his standout senior Colby Pishner when taking the ball to the rim.
“Sometimes I’ll be standing on the sideline, and he is doing some kind of crazy, twisting, turning shot you think has no chance to go in,” Phipps said. “And it’s like the old coaching adage where you think the guy has shot the ball too far out and it’s ‘No, no, no…yes!’ It’s taken me some time to get used to it, but he is so good at it and it usually works. He’s going to make the shot, or he is going to get fouled.”
Those two things, attacking makes at the rim and trips to the line, have Pishner scoring at a 32.8 points per game clip over the last five games. Not coincidentally, the Grizzlies have won all five games and are now 6-9 after an 0-6 start.
Make no mistake, Pishner, a 5-10 whirling dervish inside the paint, gets fouled. In the last five games alone Pishner had made a whopping 89 trips to the line and has 74 makes.
“I don’t shy away from contact,” Pishner said, describing his game. “I feel like I can get to the rim and score and if not, I can get to the line. I feel like if you get to the line that should be a free point.”
For Pishner, it generally has been.
Against Region 3 opponent Westside Pishner was 22 of 25 on a night he scored a career-high 44 points and two games later, in the signature win against sectional for Herbert Hoover, he was 25 of 30 and he had 37 points.
That’s old school free throw numbers for a guy whose new school moves have Pishner entered into a serious relationship with the foul line. He is 133 of 178 at the line (74.7 percent).
Pishner said he learned his rim-attacking, acrobatic, twisting, turning moves on the road.
“It was in summer ball, traveling all over and playing and seeing guys with a lot more height making the same kind of moves,” Pishner said. “I thought, ‘I can do that.’ I took that and practiced it, worked on it and tried to make it something of my own.”
And he did it. But there is an art to the game.
“You can’t just go throwing it off the backboard,” Pishner said. “You have to treat it like a baby, man. You have to have just the right spin on the ball, you have to know where the ball needs to be on the glass,” Pishner said. “You can’t be afraid to attack, and you have to be willing to take contact and I think that plays into my game.”
“Some of the stuff he has done, the spinning moves, it’s really amazing,” Phipps. “The has a way of making those things you think are impossible work. And the amazing thing is he is doing it in the framework of what we want to do.”
Pishner also leads the team in rebounds (6.9 per game) and assists (3.5) but he understands he isn’t a one-man show, nor does he want to be.
“Bryson Phipps has really played well on the glass for us.” Jaxson Morriston has shot the ball well, Wes Hill too. Everybody is doing that they need to do for us to be successful. My success is simply because my teammates are looking for me and getting me the ball. And if I drive inside, and I get cut off, I know I can kick it and those guys are going to knock down shots As long as we win, that’s the main thing.”
The team has been playing good basketball. Pishner is simply taking the lead.
He is averaging 24.1 points per game and has increased his scoring 4.4 points per game during the streak. Likewise, the team, once 1-9, has increased its production 5.5 points per game in the last five and 6.6 in the last 10.
And they have done it without the 3.
In three of the five wins the Grizzlies have nary a 3, a rarity in today’s game.
“Well, we don’t live and die by the 3, we don’t need to shoot the 3 to win,” Phipps said. “We want to get to the rim and then get to the foul line. If we do that and then we play good defense in the half court and we rebound a little I feel like we have a chance to win.”
“I feel like everyone has settled into their roles,” Pishner said. “Coach always says trust the process and we have worked on doing that and it has paid off.”
Phipps agreed.
“When we were 1-9, I think these guys we’re doing that, but they just needed to see some success and now that we have the guys are understanding and seeing the fruits of that labor,” Phipps said. “We are winning every practice, focusing in on the next game and trusting the process. I really enjoy coaching these guys. It’s a fun group to be around and it’s nice to see these guys have some success because of the work they have done. I’m really proud of these guys.”
The Grizzlies will host PikeView Friday.
Ironically, Pishner said he has never entered a free throw shooting contest.
“Who knows?” he said, “Maybe I need to invest.”