Greenbrier East 55, Buckhannon-Upshur 10
buckhannon — Colby Piner carried 11 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns as Class AAA No. 9 Greenbrier East defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 55-10 Friday night.
Piner scored on runs of 1, 35 and 4 yards and paced an offense that ran for 486 yards. Quentin Wilson scored on a 61-yard run and finished with 129 yards — his third 100-yard game of the season.
Quarterback Monquelle Davis rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and was 7-of-9 passing for 88 yards.
The Buccaneers (1-3) were held to 127 yards of total offense.
The Spartans (3-1) are scheduled to host Mingo Central next Friday, Oct. 2.
GE (3-1) 21 20 14 0 — 55
BU (1-3) 7 3 0 0 — 10
First quarter
BU: Ian Donnen 1 run (Cameron Zuliani kick), 9:14.
GE: Colby Piner 1 run (run failed), 7:46.
GE: Quentin Wilson 61 run (Piner run), 5: 40.
GE: Monquelle Davis 7 run (Noah Dotson kick), 1:36.
Second quarter
GE: Piner 35 run (Dotson kick), 11:23.
GE: Piner 4 run (kick failed), 4:38.
BU: Zuliani 35 FG, 3:13.
GE: Trey Pondexter 11 pass from Davis (Dotson kick), :51.
Third quarter
GE: Davis 10 run (Dotson kick), 2:25.
GE: Jared Shoffner 31 fumble return (Dotson kick), :15.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GE: Piner 11-164, Wilson 8-129, Davis 8-95, Kaiden Huffman 1-80, Gavin Bennett 2-14, Levi Wagner 1-0; BU: Elijah Bryant 7-33, Jayden Owens 11-30, Donnen 7-17, Zach Barcus 7-14, Sterlin Thropp 3-3, Ian Strader 1-0.
Passing — GE: Davis 7-9-0-88, Christian McNeely 1-1-0-3; BU: Donnen 1-9-0-30.
Receiving — GE: Piner 2-49, Nate Baker 2-23, McNeely 2-7, Pondexter 1-11, Bryson Ormsbee 1-1; BU: Thropp 1-30.