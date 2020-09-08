Piner named Register-Herald Player of the Week

Kickoff returns for touchdowns are among the most exciting moments in football.
They are especially meaningful when they open a game — or, in Greenbrier East's case, an entire season.
That happened last Friday, when Colby Piner took the opening kickoff from Woodrow Wilson 93 yards for a touchdown in what eventually became a 39-12 victory for the Spartans. It was important for his team, but also for Piner on a personal level.
The Greenbrier East senior was playing his first game in nearly two years after he was academically ineligible for his junior season. And, of course, safety considerations based on the coronavirus forced him to have to wait one extra week to get back on the field.
The night proved worth the wait.
"I was out for so long and I just needed to find the end zone again," Piner said. "It got me back in the groove and got me excited to play."
That was Piner's first touch, but certainly not his last. He went on to have a stellar night that earned him Register-Herald Player of the Week honors.
Piner also carried the ball nine times for 95 yards and a touchdown and had two catches for 62 yards, including a 49-yard TD.
Greenbrier East coach Ray Lee agreed the opening kickoff was as big for Piner as it was for the team.
"That's the way you like to open a game and open a season, and it was special for him," Lee said. "He was making his comeback and that was big for him. We're happy for him and happy he's back out there with us working toward his goal of advancing as far as he can. That's what we want as coaches is to not just see them have success as football players, but also success as young men."
And Piner had more motivation than just performing at a high level.
"I felt like I had to because I told them all week I was going to do it," he admitted. "It definitely got everybody excited and ready to play."
The season could not have gotten off to a better start for the Spartans. Not only did Piner have a big game, but sophomore quarterback Monquelle Davis was also a standout.
More than what possibilities having Piner and Davis together brings to the offense, Lee says their presence is representative of the team's makeup. Seniors such as Nate Baker, Grant Hall and Quentin Wilson are only a few examples on a team that is united.
"They pretty much show the character of this team," Lee said. "There is no selfishness. They all root for each other and want to see each other succeed. That's what we as coaches want to see and appreciate from our players."
"I tell everyone that all of us can be good," Piner said. "It's a matter of who puts the work in.
"I think we have a very successful season ahead of us."
And Piner plans on being there every step of the way. His year away from what he says is his "favorite thing to do" was a learning experience.
"Never be satisfied with where you are, for sure," Piner said. "And nothing is more important than school."
l l l
The Player of the Week award was voted on by the Register-Herald sports staff. Piner edged out Shady Spring quarterback Cameron Manns by one point. Other candidates were Davis, Independence running back Atticus Goodson and Greenbrier West quarterback Kaiden Pack.
