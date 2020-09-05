FAIRLEA — The atmosphere wasn't quite the same as what usually unfolds on a typical Friday night during a typical football season.
The stands were not nearly as full, and the fans who were able to be there — not counting the ones watching from the outside perimeter of the stadium — had their faces partially obscured by their protective masks.
It was different, but it was at least a partial return to normal.
As for what happened on the field, Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee hopes that takes the shape of normal for the rest of the season.
Colby Piner took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in his return, quarterback Monquelle Davis accounted for four touchdowns and the Spartans defeated rival Woodrow Wilson 39-12 on the first night of what figures to be a challenging football season across the state of West Virginia.
"It's like what we preach to our young men every day: You've got to take advantage of the opportunities when they present themselves," said Lee, who will celebrate his birthday on Saturday. "There may not be a second time. There may not be a second chance. That's how we come out to practice, like it may be our last practice. And I told them we are going to play the same way. Come out like it's your last game (and) you may not be able to play again. You have that one opportunity to get all of that out of you, and just play 100 percent."
Piner and Davis looked like they bought into every word.
Piner, a senior who sat out last season while ineligible, energized the abbreviated crowd when he returned the opening kick 93 yards for a touchdown. It was the first of three times Piner found the end zone — all three in the first half as the Spartans took a 20-0 lead into the locker room.
He also had a 49-yard touchdown reception and scored on a 6-yard run. Piner finished with 95 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 62 yards.
"When you say 'welcoming back,' we are glad to see him back," Lee said. "He and I have the conversation all the time. It's so much bigger than football, but he loves football. If football is going to be that tool for him, we're here to help him get to where he wants to go."
"It felt like I was back in middle school," Davis said of having Piner back on the field. "It felt really good."
Davis, meanwhile, had a memorable start to his sophomore year, completing 9 of 19 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He added a 3-yard TD run that gave East a 26-6 lead halfway through the third quarter.
"Last year I got the experience," Davis said. "This year it's working. I've been working all summer, though."
"Monquelle is an exceptional person, to start out with," Lee said. "Then to come up like he did last year and get playing time as a freshman, you can see his confidence just building from there. It's a game he loves and you can see that in how he plays and how he motivates his teammates. We're proud of him and everybody else is proud of him. His family and all."
Woodrow, meanwhile, moved the ball well in the first half behind running back Hezekyiah Creasy. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior ran for a game-high 154 yards, 102 in the first half.
The Flying Eagles had trouble finishing drives.
They had a touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on their first series, one that ended when Maddex McMillen was stopped for a loss on a fake punt attempt. And each of their next three drives of the half ended up in Spartan territory but ended on a fumble and consecutive turnover-on-downs.
"We just got outplayed," Woodrow coach Street Sarrett said. "We just shot ourselves in the foot. Young kids playing, but no excuses. The loss is on me. Greenbrier East got us, and we're going to go get ready for next week."
McMillen got Woodrow on the board with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jace Colucci, a senior who transferred from Westside, to make it 20-6 with 7:03 to play in the third quarter. McMillen also scored on a 10-yard keeper early in the fourth.
McMillen completed 12 of 27 passes for 188 yards. He was picked off twice, by Ian Cline and Lucas McCallister.
Quenton Wilson relieved Piner in the second half and finished with 136 yards on 13 carries.
Greenbrier East is scheduled to travel to Poca next Friday, Sept. 11. Woodrow is set to make its home debut that night against Parkersburg South in what Sarrett said will feel a little more normal.
"It will be nice to have our band and our cheerleaders with us next week," Sarrett said.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
GE: 6 14 6 13 — 39
WW: 0 0 6 6 — 12
First quarter
GE: Colby Piner 93 kickoff return (kick blocked), 11:46.
Second quarter
GE: Piner 49 pass from Monquelle Davis (run failed), 9:04.
GE: Piner 6 run (Nate Baker run), :23.
Third quarter
WW: Jace Colucci 25 pass from Maddex McMillen (kick failed), 7:03.
GE: Davis 3 run (kick failed), 6:25.
Fourth quarter
GE: Trey Pondexter 26 pass from Davis (Noah Dotson kick), 11:50.
WW: McMillen 10 run (pass failed), 10:50.
GE: Baker 20 pass from Davis (run failed), 4:54.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WW: Hezekyiah Creasy 21-154, McMillen 14-24, Leonte Smith 1-3, Nate Grayton 1-(-2); GE: Quenton Wilson 13-136, Piner 9-95, Davis 10-42, Baker 3-16, Ian Cline 1-4.
PASSING — WW: McMillen 12-27-2-188; Davis 9-19-0-159.
RECEIVING — WW: Keynan Cook 4-49, Colucci 3-63, Tylai Kimble 2-52, Elijah Redfern 2-18, Devin Jett 1-6; GE: Christian McNeely 4-23, Piner 2-62, Bryson Ormsbee 2-27, Pondexter 1-26, Baker 1-2.