gardner — Having not played a game since March 29 due to Covid-19 precautions, the PikeView girls basketball team had some pregame concerns Monday night about possible rust.
They’re now certifiably rust-free.
Every player in a Panther uniform scored as PikeView rolled to a 74-21 win over the Independence Lady Patriots to launch the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament in the PVHS gym.
Hannah Perdue outscored the entire visiting team, netting 26 points for PikeView (7-3) in a contest that took only 74 minutes to play — including halftime.
Perdue said, “I thought we came back (from the layoff) and we did pretty good.”
PikeView head coach Tracy Raban said, “We’ve had 10 days off, and we’ve had three days of practice. So I knew it was going to be a little rusty, and we had some silly turnovers in the first half.
“But I felt, overall, as a team unit, we passed the ball well. We played great team ball. So, to be laid off for that many days, I was pleased with our overall effort.”
Hannah Harden cleared 13 rebounds for PikeView. Anyah Brown had 12 points, nine boards, six steals and five assists. Cat Farmer fed four assists.
Emily Suddreth, in her final high school game for Independence (3-7), recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds and 12 blocks.
In half of her 10 games in this shortened season, she has claimed a triple-double. She’s averaged in double figures in those three categories.
PikeView led throughout Monday’s game, employing a full-court press in the early minutes of action. The Panthers forced 18 first-half turnovers and took a 33-11 lead at the break.
Independence head coach Mark Cuthbert said, “We came out and played real hard. … PikeView has a well-coached team; they’re fundamentally sound.
“We couldn’t get the ball to fall early, (and) when you’re up against a team like PikeView, that’s hard, to mount a comeback.”
Substitutes were on the floor for both teams late in the game, as the Panthers outscored their guests 22-2 in the fourth quarter.
Raban said, “That was my challenge to them (the PikeView team) at halftime, was how were we going to finish the game. I don’t want us to be content, just sit back and let them creep back into it. I wanted us to finish the game, and I felt like we did. And we can carry that over into Wednesday (for the sectional title game).”
By the end, PikeView had created 34 turnovers, had sunk 32 field goals, and had turned in a 6-for-6 night at the free throw line.
With about 2 1/2 minutes left in the game, Cuthbert called a quick timeout so seniors Suddreth and Alexis Clark could exit the floor for the final time. Fans of both teams gave them a round of applause.
Cuthbert said, “Emily and Alexis turned into true leaders for us.”
Suddreth said after the contest, “At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of people on the team who had never played basketball at all. Just watching them grow, and improve, it’s just been amazing.
“I wouldn’t trade this team for the world,” she said. “It’s been an honor to play for Independence. … It’s been a roller coaster, but it’s been fun.”
The doors to the PikeView gym are scheduled to open again on Wednesday for the sectional championship game, set for 7 p.m., against Shady Spring. The Tigers defeated Westside 38-23 in Monday’s other game.
Perdue said, “I’m not going to down any team, but … we’re going to be ready, no matter what. We’re going to come out strong, we’re going come out hard, we’re not going to let anything stop us. That’s our mindset.”
Independence (3-7)
Alli Hypes 3, Alexis Clark 5, Emily Suddreth 13, Kenzie Taylor 0.
PikeView (7-3)
Kaitlyn Brinkley 6, Katie Begley 4, Hannah Harden 4, Cat Farmer 6, Hannah Perdue 26, Tori Coburn 2, Montana Mann 4, Anyah Brown 12, Eden Damewood 2, Brooke Craft 8.
I 6 5 8 2 — 21
PV 17 16 19 22 — 74
3-point goals — I: 2 (Hypes, Clark), PV: 2 (Perdue 2). Fouled out — none.