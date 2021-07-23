Philadelphia DB with West Virginia ties commits to Mountaineers

Raleigh Collins III had heard about the exploits of former Neumann-Goretti football standout Leddie Brown long before he met the current West Virginia running back.
Collins, a three-star, highly recruited defensive back who will be a senior at Philadelphia’s Neumann-Goretti this fall finally met the fellow Saints star last month at the Mountaineers’ 7-on-7/Lineman Challenge last month.
“When I met him at camp, we really hit it off right away, and of course he was giving me a little nudge about going to West Virginia,” Collins said, remembering the encounter.
Every little bit helps.
Collins announced Friday evening that he has verbally committed to West Virginia, choosing the Mountaineers over Penn State, the other team he had listed earlier in the week as his final two.
Collins, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound two-sport standout, had originally been offered by well over a dozen Division I schools, including Temple, Pitt, Cincinnati, Kansas, Boston College, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Bowling Green, Virginia and Massachusetts.
But then West Virginia had some other enticements that none of those schools could match.
Namely, most of Collins’ family still lives in West Virginia and both his parents, Raleigh Jr. and Laura Collins, are native West Virginians.
Raleigh is a Montgomery native, and played football at Valley, graduating in 1980. His mother Laura is from West Hamlin in Lincoln County.
“It definitely did play a part in it, most of my family still lives in West Virginia, grandparents, aunts, uncles,” Collins said. “It will be nice to have a big fan base at games.”
Collins said he was also blown away by the newly renovated facilities.
“It was crazy,” he said. “I went on a tour, the locker room, the rehabilitation facilities, it was all brand new and really nice.”
Collins also hit it off with another Brown in Morgantown, head coach Neal Brown.
“Coach Brown is a great guy,” Collins said. “After the 7-on-7 we were able to talk to him and he invited as back to the campus and there I was able to work out 1-on-1 with (assistant) coach (Jeff) Koonz.
Because of his size, the Mountaineers’ staff projects Collins as a WILL linebacker, and that is where he repped for Koonz at his private workout.
“They think I can add a few pounds which would make me a good fit for the position,” Collins said. “Because I had played on the corner in camp, coach said he knew I had cover skills but he wanted to see how I could play in the box and roll into coverage.”
It worked well.
Collins’ trainer in former NFL cornerback Brandon Bing, a Rutgers graduate.
“I’ve been working with Brandon Bing on the things I would need to make the transition to linebacker,” Collins said.
With all fame that high level recruiting brings, Collins said he has a way to go to catch his sister Zoe.
His older sister just finished up her freshman year at Baylor, where she was a member of the Bears national champion acrobatics and tumbling team.
And the better athlete is?
“People ask me that all the time,” Collins said, laughing. “Some of the stuff she has to do, I could never do that. She is also one of the ones at the bottom holding people up. It’s crazy what they do.”
Collins is also an outstanding baseball player at Goretti, the Saints starting center fielder. He had always had a dream of playing baseball at the next level.
“If the opportunity ever came up, I’d like to do it but right now I don’t know if that is possible,” Collins said.