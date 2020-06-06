Phase-in process set to begin

Monday is the day Gov. Jim Justice designated for prep sports to begin easing back into action. The prevailing course of action by many counties, however, is to wait a little while longer.
Raleigh, Summers and Greenbrier counties have all elected to get started a week later, Monday, June 15. Wyoming County decided Friday to wait even longer, until Monday, June 22.
When Justice gave the thumbs-up for youth and prep sports to get started with an opening date of June 8, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission released its own set of guidelines to phase coaches and athletes back in to competition. June 8 is listed only as the recommended start date for Phase I, which runs through June 19.
Locally, only Fayette County will begin Phase I on Monday.
Phases I and II will focus squarely on conditioning, strength training and agility. This means sport-specific activities or the use of sport-specific equipment (footballs, baseballs, etc.) are not allowed.
In Phase I, only the use of outdoor facilities is permitted. Athletes are to be placed in pods of 10 or fewer, and the names of each athlete in each pod are to be recorded. Athletes should remain in the same pod through both phases.
Activities should be limited to one hour per day per pod.
The provisions for Phase II (June 22-July 3) are basically the same, but up to 25 athletes are allowed in designated areas. Activities are permitted to move indoors, but are recommended to remain outdoors.
Social distancing is to be observed between players and coaches at all times during Phase II. Face masks should be worn, except in the case of high intensity aerobic activity. Frequent hand washing should also be done.
The time limit for activities will increase to two hours per day per 10-person pod.
Athletes should bring their own water bottles. No personal items are to be shared.
Students or adults who have symptoms or are not feeling well must stay home. If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID-19, anyone who had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.
All this leads to Phase III, which will begin July 6 and will coincide with each county's three-week practice period. All activities can be up to three hours in length.
Sport-specific activities will be allowed, but an important difference to this year's three-week period is interschool activity is prohibited. No scrimmages, no summer leagues and no tournaments with other schools can be played, regardless of sport.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber