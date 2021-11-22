Phalin getting it done by air and by land

Perhaps the biggest question for Independence entering the season was at quarterback.
How would senior Logan Phalin respond in his first, and only, season under center for the Patriots?
Phalin answered those questions in empathic and record-setting fashion.
And in doing so he helped lead the Patriots to the Class AA semifinals where they will meet Bluefield Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
How well has he played? The numbers speak volumes.
Phalin has completed 50 of 95 passes for 1,198 yards and a school-record 20 touchdowns. Maybe the most impressive stat is he has only thrown two interceptions. He has now gone five games without throwing an interception. On top of that, he has fumbled just once.
On top of that, he has rushed for 495 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 9.0 yards per carry.
“He acts like a quarterback, he looks like a quarterback and he plays like a quarterback,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said. “I think he had the kind of season that we thought he would have. It’s work ethic. I would venture to guess that he and his receivers worked every day in the summer. Whether it was up here, or over at Stoco, they were doing something every day, running routes, working out. They did it on their own, and that has paid off.”
Has it ever.
He has thrown for over 200 yards twice — a season-high 272 against Midland Trail and 254 against Nicholas County. In those wins over playoff teams this season, he had four touchdown passes, which tied a school record. He also had two other games with over 100 yards passing.
He has a 100-yard rushing game — he is one of four Patriots to go over 100 in a game — with 116 against Midland Trail and he twice has had two rushing touchdowns in a game.
To think he was almost sidelined by an elbow injury in the season opener against Liberty is enough to make Lilly reach for the Rolaids.
“When he hurt his elbow that was a legitimately bad injury, and really, the only thing that saved us is we had a couple of weeks down time due to (Covid-19),” Lilly said. “He was able to come back but we did try to take it easy. A lot of the running we thought he could do, we scaled it back.”
On a team with a certified Kennedy Award candidate in Atticus Goodson (1,507 yards and 26 touchdowns) and another running back/receiver with 19 total touchdowns in Judah Price, Phalin has performed in record-setting fashion in helping the Patriots to a 10-0 record.
While he has been firing missiles to his outstanding receiver corps all season (Cyrus Goodson has 20 catches for 487 yards and seven touchdowns, Trey Bower 20 for 478 yards and seven TDs and Price eight catches for 251 and four), the run has come to the fore more lately.
In the postseason Phalin has thrown for two scores — including the game-winner to Price against Roane County midway through the fourth quarter last Friday — but he has run for three of his seven TDs, two against Shady and another against Roane.
He has run the football with more abandon down the stretch and that has been by design.
“I like to run the ball,” Phalin said. “With my elbow injury they kind of held me back, which I understand. It’s tough to run the ball when you have an elbow injury like this.”
He ran one play for a 16-yard play and most of his 65 yards against Roane Friday, where he faked a toss to Goodson and cut it up into the line of scrimmage. It was also working against Shady in the first round when he scored twice, including a 65-yarder on the first official play of the game.
“A lot of times teams will slide to jump Atticus on that pitch, and it opens a seam inside for Logan,” Lilly said. “He isn’t the fastest guy, he’s more methodical, but he gets the job done.”
Phalin is averaging 11.3 yards per carry in the postseason.
The intent to slow Goodson has also helped the passing game. It’s hard to guard three capable receivers with speed with eight or nine players in the box.
And that has led to big strikes for Phalin and his receivers.
Consider that all three receivers average over 20 yards per reception – Price (31.4), Goodson (24.4) and Bowers (23.9). Phalin is averaging 24 yards per completion and 40 percent of his completions have been touchdowns.
The toughest matchup awaits with Bluefield, which has more speed on defense than anyone Independence has seen this year. They have seen Bluefield, however, in a scrimmage in Coal City back in mid-August.
The stakes this time around are a bit higher. A trip to the Super Six on Wheeling Island.