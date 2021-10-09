CLEAR FORK – Peyton Pettry readily admits that his Liberty Raiders have a deep and talented pool of runners.
He also felt like he would get the opportunity to showcase his contributions to that group at some point this season.
That opportunity came Friday at Westside, when the junior carried seven times for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ 38-0 victory over the Renegades that was played, at times, in heavy rain.
“I knew there was going to be an opportunity to rise, and that opportunity just happened to come this week,” said Pettry, whose 114 yards were a game-high and included the game’s first touchdown on a 31-yard run on a nicely designed counter.
“I haven’t gotten a lot of touches, (Westside) was probably not expecting me to get a lot of touches so it was nice to throw another back in there.”
“He’s been our wing, he’s been our upback – he’s a good blocker, too – so we thought we would reward him a little bit tonight and he toted the rock for us,” coach Mark Workman said.
In the meantime, Logan Dodrill was doing his thing, rushing or 111 yards (his fourth straight 100-plus game on No. 7 Liberty’s current four-game winning streak) and two touchdowns.
All told, Liberty rushed for 321 yards and attempted just one pass.
It’s all a part of the new-look Raiders.
“We’ve made a change here,” Workman said. “We’d been spread it out, throw it, let it go. We’ve kind of defined ourselves now as more of a power team. Our line’s coming along. We’re going to try to come straight downhill.”
And they did it with success.
“They ran two plays, and we just weren’t tough enough to stop them,” Westside coach Tyler Dunigon said. “We got shoved around all night. We made it too easy for them.”
“In weather conditions like this we weren’t trying to hand it off to nobody,” Workman said of the formation that the team went to almost exclusively. “We ran a counter where we hand it off but other than those direct snaps. That way it was just snap it and go.”
After Pettry’s early touchdown, the elements took over until late in the first half when Westside fumbled deep in its own territory.
Workman, a former lineman who moved to the backfield himself, gave one of his big guys, Chris Mickey, an opportunity, and he cashed it in from two yards out to put the Raiders up 16-0 at the half.
Dodrill, benefactor of many of those direct snaps, scored two touchdowns in the second half to help seal the victory and Kris Bowman, who had 82 yards on two carries, also scored in the fourth quarter.
”It keeps the chains moving and honestly, that’s what we are good at,” Dodrill said of the direct snap offense. “We have a lot of options out of it, too, so we can run the ball different places if we need to. I love it. I feel like it caters to me more because I like the inside run more than getting outside.”
In the meantime, Westside was struggling on offense.
Blake Goode had a couple of long runs on his first two carries – 43 and 34 yards – but after that it was downhill for the Renegades, but not the positive kind that Workman had mentioned before. Goode finished with 90 yards but outside of that there was very few positive moments.
Minus those two runs by Goode, Westside (1-6) had 31 carries for minus-9 yards.
Quarterback Jaxon Cogar was sacked six times in the game and Westside fumbled five times, losing three.
“Blake averaged 20 yards a carry in the first half but every time we got something going, we put it on the ground,” Dunigon said. “I know it’s wet but like you said, they had to play in it, too. Once we got down, they laid down. It’s happened and it’s something we have to get out of.”
Westside is one of the few schools in the area who have played the full complement of games through Week 7.
Liberty 8 8 8 14 - 38
Westside 0 0 0 0 - 0
First quarter
L – Peyton Pettry 31 run (Logan Dodrill pass from Clayton Williams), 9:03
Second quarter
L – Chris Mickey 2 run (Doddrill run), 2:19
Third quarter
L – Dodrill 2 run (Williams run), 1:15
Fourth quarter
L – Dodrill 6 run (Mickey run), 8:34
L – Kris Bowman 47 run (run failed), 5:04
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing – L: Logan Dodrill 27-111-2, Clayton Williams 3-10, Peyton Pettry 7-114-1, Chris Mickey 1-2-1, Connor Bradford 2-82-1, Kris Bowman 2-4, Team 1-(-2). W: Blake Goode 9-90, Jaxon Cogar 21-(-10), Noah Bledsoe 1-(-7), Kaiden Vance 1-(-2), Noah Lusk 1-(-3).
Passing – L: Clayton Williams 0-1-0-0-0. W: Jaxon Cogar 2-5-0-10-0, Kaiden Vance 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving – L: none. W: Noah Lusk 1-7, Blake Goode 1-3.