Since taking over the WVU Tech swimming program in 2019, Will Hughes has wanted to sign a local athlete to the team.
He got his man on Monday, with Woodrow Wilson senior Corbin Peters signing his letter of intent to continue his career with the Golden Bears.
Peters is a three-time state meet qualifier for the Flying Eagles, including the 500 freestyle and 200 intermediate last month.
He qualified in the 200 medley and 500 freestyle as a sophomore and in 200 freestyle and 200 medley as a junior.
Hughes has been after Peters since his freshman year and persistence paid off. Hughes' daughter Savannah was on the swim team at Woodrow as well and graduated when Peters was a sophomore.
"Coach (Hughes) is helpful, a very good coach," said Peters, who will major in History and Government. "I knew him through swimming, you hear about coaches through grapevines and connections. I started seeing him, and Tech practiced at the same pools I did and I saw him more and more.
"Then one day after practice he just said, 'You want to swim for Tech?' and I got used to him saying that over four years. One day I was just like, 'Well, maybe.'"
"I've known Corbin for a long time so I've watched him swim and grow, and he's become a pretty impressive young man," Hughes said. "I think he's going to be a great asset to the team."
Hughes hopes Peters' signing can help usher in a renewed interest in swimming in the southern part of the state.
"I'm extremely excited to have Corbin with us," Hughes said. "I've long believed that Beckley has some great swim talent. I'm just happy to finally be in a program where I can give the opportunity to a local swimming talent that we have. Everybody just wants to see swimming in this area grow and give these kids another opportunity at scholarships and things like that."
Hughes has taken swimmers to the NAIA Championships in each of his four years. The men's team has finished second at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Meet each of the last two seasons.
"They have a very good swimming program," Peters said. "Second at the AAC this year. Very fast team. Very good team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.