Corbin Peters has been swimming competitively for 12 years. Now a senior at Woodrow Wilson, he has developed himself into a top-notch swimmer and will conclude his career at the state championships starting Thursday in Morgantown.
Two years ago, however, he had to take on a bit of a different role.
Peters was a freshman when the pandemic hit in 2020. Swim season had already passed by then, but the lingering effects could be felt the next year.
“Covid did put a wrench into swimming for a while,” Peters said. “We had a 26-person team the year before and the next year we had about six people. So it definitely hurt the Woodrow Wilson swimming program.”
So Peters and others, including fellow senior Dalton Brandstetter, took on the responsibility of looking for interested new swimmers, experienced or not. And it’s been a challenge.
“There’s definitely been a lot of recruiting new people,” he said. “We have to recruit freshmen and they come in with little to no swim experience, and we have to build them up to a state that will have them ready by the time they’re ready to become a senior. I think that lack of experience hurts southern West Virginia swimming.”
It’s been that way for several years. As it stands, Woodrow, Shady Spring and PikeView are the only high schools in southern West Virginia that field swim teams. Peters will join PikeView’s Griffin Biggs as the only area swimmers at the state meet.
Peters and Brandstetter were the only boys on the Woodrow team this season. There were seven girls — junior Emily Carter, sophomores Jheyda Hopkins, Abigail Harvey and Rylei Cornett and freshmen Teagan Ferguson, Abbygael Beyer and Morgan Booth.
A total of nine swimmers, illustrating how difficult it has been to get the program built back up.
Nonetheless, Peters has been a model of consistency for the Flying Eagles. He is a four-year team member and will be making his third state meet appearance.
Peters qualified in the 500 freestyle and 200 intermediate.
First-year head coach Robert McClain has leaned on Peters and Brandstetter, his only seniors, for leadership this season. Formerly the girls track coach at Independence for 14 years, McClain took over for longtime Woodrow swim coach Robin Feldhake.
“He’s (Peters) a hard worker. He goes out there and gives it all he can,” McClain said. “He goes in the mornings and works out, a lot of times before he goes to school, and then comes out and works out with (the team) afterward, so a lot of times he was doing double duty on his own, trying to be the best he can.”
Peters is a part-time lifeguard at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, but is also a lift operator at Winterplace Ski Resort and a raft guide at ACE Adventure Resort.
He plans to use his love of outdoors to guide his future.
“Outdoor careers and seasonal work definitely resonate pretty strong with me, especially to be able to use my swimming skills in a guiding capacity on the New River,” Peters said. “Ecotourism is definitely an interest for me.”
At the Region 3 swim meet in Bridgeport, Peters finished fourth in the 500 finals with a time of 5:36.49 and fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:25.79 according to results posted at swimcloud.com.
Both were personal bests, and continued improvement will be the goal in Morgantown starting Thursday.
“He’s 14th and 15th (overall) in the state and he’s got to get up to the top 12 to qualify for the finals,” McClain said. “So he’s right there where, just a little bit more luck and a little bit more effort, he’ll be able to make the finals, and that’s what you want.”
“Make it to finals and drop time,” Peters said. “If I don’t make it to finals, I’m happy as long as I drop time.”
