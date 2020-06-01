Persistence of directors leads to formation of Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour

After playing on the Golf Channel and Golfweek amateur tours, Justin Keaton and Jerod Ewing decided they wanted to get a similar tour started in West Virginia.
"(Jerod) had actually reached out to Golf Channel about two years ago and they told him, direct quote, 'There is no interest for amateur golf in West Virginia,'" Keaton said.
Keaton and Ewing, of course, begged to differ. They went on with their plans, and on Sunday, albeit two months behind schedule, the Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour was born.
The tour's inaugural tournament was held at Pipestem State Park and attracted 31 golfers. Flight winners were Ben Ramsey (71, low round of the day, Woods Flight), Trevor Corns (74, Nicklaus Flight), Neil Farley (84, Player Flight) and Al Hannah (81, Hagen Flight).
After getting brushed off by Golf Channel, Keaton and Ewing enjoyed seeing their persistence pay off.
"We brainstormed, and I talked to Golfweek this year," Keaton said. "Golfweek told me, 'If you get your own tour going, we'll look about bringing you aboard next year,' under their tour umbrella. So Jerod and I started talking back in December and threw some ideas around. 'Hey, let's get serious. Let's get our tour started. Why not? Why not us?'
"We called some of the courses and said, 'Would you be interested in hosting an event?' The courses were very receptive, for the most part. We went ahead and called ourselves the Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour."
Registration began in February on the tour's Facebook page and 15 golfers signed up quickly.
"Then the coronavirus happened big-time there in March and everything slowed down almost to a standstill," Keaton said. "We actually had to cancel our first five events on the schedule because of the coronavirus."
It wasn't until West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reopened state parks a few weeks ago that Keaton and Ewing got the word that their May 31 event at Pipestem was good to go. Keaton said "a flood of people" signed up once clearance was gained.
Of the 31 golfers who played, three were from Virginia and another was from Pennsylvania, through his connection to Keaton on the Golf Channel tour.
There remains the challenge of proper social distancing, which Keaton said was handled well on Sunday.
"We're following the guidelines set forth by the CDC," he said. "We try to do one person per cart. If you are good friends with somebody or you live with them and you're comfortable riding two to a cart, then we'll allow it. But we tried to keep everybody one to a cart. Don't touch the flagstick; leave it in for putts. Pipestem did not have any styrofoam at the bottom of their cups, which is fine, but we still told the members leave the pins alone. Don't touch them.
"Usually after (a round of) golf you shake hands, tip your cap, that kind of stuff. Yesterday we took fist bumps if you wanted to, or just nod and bow to show thanks when your round was over with. The members were good. We tried to keep as much social distancing as we could. The guys did a real good job of maintaining that distance."
The tour will have three more stops in this area — June 21 at Grandview, Aug. 2 on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs and Aug. 22 at Twin Falls.
The next event is set for June 13 at Esquire Country Club in Barboursville. Remaining stops will be at Greenhills in Ravenswood (July 5), Castle Rock in Pembroke, Va. (July 25), Hanging Rock in Salem, Va. (Aug. 8) and the tour championship at The Raven at Snowshoe (Aug. 29).
For more information on the tour, visit www.facebook.com/AppalachianAmateurGolfTour.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber