Perfect fishing even in unseasonable conditions

The National Park Service brochure describes it as “Established in 1978, New River Gorge National River encompasses over 70,000 acres of land along 53 miles of the New River from Bluestone Dam to Hawk’s Nest Lake. A rugged, whitewater river flowing northward through deep and spectacular canyons, the New River is actually among the oldest rivers on Earth. Here in southern West Virginia, the New River has carved and continues to carve the deepest and longest river gorge in the Appalachian Mountains.”
It is in this deepest and longest river gorge in the Appalachian Mountains that my story takes place.
The calendar stated it was fall, but the weather was simply summerlike. The forecast was definitely out of the West Virginia summer playbook with the high near 90 and a chance of afternoon boomers. We agreed with the weatherman — we were going to be cooking on the river.
To beat the heat, we slid the whitewater raft nosefirst into the current shortly after breakfast time. Atop the raft was a metal oar frame that held three seats — one for the person rowing the raft and two for the anglers who sat a touch higher on the frame for an ideal seat to fish. The water temperature was high for the time of year and the water was low. In fact, it was lower than anytime I could recall seeing it. And even stranger for the old river, it was trout stream-like clear.
After several casts, and like most anglers do, we discussed the targeted species and what feeding patterns. Flipping through our mental Rolodex of successful fishing trips in years past, we discussed a typical early fall pattern and how it might work on this nontypical fall day that felt a whole lot like summer. We landed on two options. Option one was to throw soft plastic in the deep, slow-moving water that is adjacent to faster current. By using a dead-drifting technique, like nymphing with a fly rod, the soft plastic bait would bounce along the bottom in a natural way to entice the bite of a smallmouth. A very effective way to catch a bunch of fish of all sizes and generally produces a high fish count. Option two was to cast hard-body, deep-diving baits and dredge the bottom to imitate crayfish or baitfish — either way, providing the smallmouth bass a temptation toward a big meal with the big bait.
The answer was obvious within the first hour. The fish were on a feeding pattern and they welcomed the deep-diving hard baits. The fish brought into the raft were heavy for their length and although we were complaining about the summerlike conditions, the fish were acting exactly like it was early fall. They were aggressive toward the hard body baits and were averaging on the heavy size. With the afternoon bringing puffy clouds that sheltered the sun’s rays from our faces, the temperatures cooled and the fishing heated up.
We were blessed to be in a perfect fishing day, with longtime friends on a river that is as wild and scenic as it gets, catching plenty of fish, watching bald eagles fly above us — there is no place like home in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. We have an amazing back yard.