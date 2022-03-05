HUNTINGTON — Dillon Perdue admits he didn’t handle winning a state wrestling championship in the best of ways.
“I worked a lot all summer, and I won last year and it was hard to stay motivated because I kind of got to a point I got way too cocky,” the Independence sophomore said. “I was like, ‘I don’t think anybody in this state is going to beat me.’”
It didn’t take long for that line of thinking to backfire.
“I lost my first match to one of my best friends that I’ve been wrestling with every year of my life almost,” Perdue said.
“After that, I went a little bit downhill in my mental state, got a little bit unconfident.”
It’s amazing what a little humility can do for a person.
Perdue learned from that loss and used it to get back where he needed to be mentally, and where he wanted to be physically.
Specifically, back on top of the podium.
Perdue outlasted Oak Glen’s Logan Davis for a 7-5 sudden victory for the Class AA-A 106-pound state championship Saturday at the 75th annual state tournament.
The match ended up more exciting than Perdue would have liked.
He took a 4-0 lead in the first period and appeared to be in control. After a scoreless second, Davis started to make his move.
The Oak Glen sophomore scored an escape and then got a takedown to make it a 4-3 match. Perdue escaped to push it to 5-3, but a takedown by Davis late forced overtime.
“I didn’t really stay in good position,” Perdue said of the third period. “I was kind of hoping to stall instead of staying on my attacks — which is wrong. If you’re in the state final, you shouldn’t stall. You need to go at it. It’s the state championship, last match of the season.
“I’m not necessarily happy with my performance, just because of what happened,” Perdue said, “but I’m grateful to be on top again.”
Forty-five seconds into overtime, Perdue went for and executed a single-leg takedown. Davis fought to keep Perdue from completing it, but Perdue turned him with eight seconds left to become a two-time state champion.
“My coaches and I actually worked that position, because the last time we wrestled he beat me 5-1, he got in that position twice and (I) did not score,” said Perdue, who finished the season 37-4. “So we worked in that position every day, I got better, finished my attacks every day and that’s what I did in the finals.”
“Like he’s done all weekend, Dillon Perdue went out there and took care of business right out of the gate,” Independence coach Jeremy Hart said. “He shows up when it’s time to compete. I love watching him go out there and do his thing. He’s a gamer. That’s what I told him.”
Perdue’s second state title came in stark contrast to his first. Amid a Covid season that delayed the start of wrestling three months, Perdue wasn’t able to compete as a freshman until regionals. He went 2-0 to win the title before winning the state tournament.
This year had its struggles, with illness and injury, but he was able to get past it.
That friend who humbled Perdue at the beginning of the season? None other than J.J. Bailes, who after Perdue won his state title, took the mat and won the Class AAA 113-pound championship.
Perdue is thankful in every way.
“I worked my butt off every day in the mat room, talked to my coaches, got my mind back to where it needed to be,” Perdue said.
“Now I’m on top again.”
