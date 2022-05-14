Patterson leads Crusaders to sectional championship

The last time Reece Patterson faced James Monroe, things didn’t go as well as he’d planned.
It was Wednesday night, and Greater Beckley Christian was hosting the Mavericks with a chance at advancing to the Class A Region 3, Section 1 championship game. The Crusaders had a seven-run lead when Patterson took the ball to close it out in the seventh.
“They almost came back,” Patterson said, a half smile creeping across his face.
The Mavs did get to Patterson for four runs, but the Crusaders escaped with a 12-9 victory.
Thankfully, that wasn’t the performance first-year Crusaders coach Drew Walker was thinking of Saturday when he gave the ball back to Patterson to again face the Mavericks with the championship on the line. Rather, Walker went back to April 14, when Patterson threw a no-hitter against them.
Saturday looked a lot more like that day.
Patterson tossed a three-hit shutout, and delivered the run-scoring hit that sent everyone home an inning early, polishing off a 10-0 victory as the Crusaders reclaimed their championship.
Greater Beckley Christian will face Section 2 winner Charleston Catholic in the best-of-3 Region 3 championship series starting Monday, May 23.
Patterson limited the Mavericks to three singles, two of them on the infield. Those two were stranded in scoring position.
He didn’t walk a batter and had 11 strikeouts. He struck out the side in the fourth and fifth.
“I had my curve, I had my slider and my changeup. Everything pretty much,” Patterson said. “Placed the fastball. It was just all-around good.”
Based on Patterson’s earlier success against the Mavericks, Walker knew using him was the right call despite limited innings this season — and even with the prospect of having to play the if-necessary game immediately afterward had the Crusaders lost.
“I knew he had a really good curveball and I knew if we threw that in Game 1, we might not have to worry about another game,” Walker said. “He’s a good player for sure.”
Patterson admitted Wednesday’s game was fresh on his mind, but also built off the no-hitter.
“I had some confidence going into it, yes,” he said. “Wednesday they hit me quite well. So there was some iffiness there. But from the start I just came out super confident based on the (no-hitter).”
Patterson is the team’s full-time catcher when he doesn’t pitch, and Walker was impressed by the play behind the plate of Eli Grubb on Saturday.
“Eli caught really well today,” he said. “He’s only caught two or three games all year, so he did really well.”
Patterson’s only trouble came in the third. Luke Jackson led off with a bunt single, moved to second on a groundout and advanced to third on an errant throw.
With two outs, Garrett Stutts lifted a fly ball just into the grass behind Crusaders shortstop Hunter Crist. Crist was able to twist around and make an over-the-shoulder catch and fall to the ground with the ball safely in his glove for the third out.
Patterson got backing by his offense, which scored in every inning except the sixth. After waiting out a first-inning rain delay — all of eight minutes — the Crusaders scored four runs and never looked back.
The damage in the first might have been worse if not for Mavericks third baseman Josiah Hodges’ catch of a foul fly ball against the fence to end the inning.
After Mavericks reliever Kaden Lowe kept the Crusaders from ending the game in the fifth, they were able to do so quickly in the sixth.
Crist led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Patterson hit a ground ball to third. Instead of Crist getting held at third to prevent the game-winning run from scoring, the throw went to first after some hesitation.
The ball was too late to get Patterson, and it didn’t matter. Crist scored the championship-clinching run.
Patterson, Will Graham and Braylon Arvon all had two hits for the Crusaders. Connor Miller drove in three runs.
Patterson, Graham and Kash Hendrix all had two RBIs.
It was a positive moment for a team that has spent much of the season playing with only nine players — as was the case Saturday — and had to forfeit all of its regular season wins after it was discovered they had used an ineligible player.
“I really didn’t have much plans this year to coach,” Walker said. “These guys called me about a month before the season started. I went and met with them and fell in love with every one of these guys. I love them and they’re family.
“I couldn’t be at a better school. I believe in God, and I believe in what this school wants to do with the baseball program. They want to make it something that people notice, with everything else that’s gone on. We want to give thanks to God, obviously. These guys, they played tough.”
The Crusaders had won five straight sectional titles from 2015-2019. There was no season in 2020, and James Monroe won it last year.
“Everyone’s been talking about (winning) it and it’s good to finally have it in our hands,” Patterson said.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5