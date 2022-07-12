Pats get their man as Jenkins named new hoops coach at Independence

The wait is over, and the Patriots got their man.
Shawn Jenkins was named Independence High School basketball coach, the move made official when he as approved at the Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening. He was earlier approved as a social studies teacher at the school.
“I’m excited, I really am,” said Jenkins, who had resigned at Westside after the season ended in March. “It’s a great opportunity, I will be teaching there. A lot of people might not know but I lived and worked in Raleigh County for six or seven years before we came back (to Wyoming County).”
Jenkins was 75-62 all-time at Westside, with four regional berths and a berth in the state tournament in 2018, when his son Shane was one of the stars of the team.
It was his winning track record that caught the attention of the administration, said athletic director John H. Lilly.
“We are excited to have a proven winner guide our basketball program,” Lilly said. “(Independence Principal) Mrs. (Shawn) Hawkins is extremely happy to get an outstanding educator as well. He will also join our teaching staff. It will be exciting watching him build the Independence basketball program.”
Jenkins said the opportunity was one he could not pass up, he just didn’t think it would come as quickly as it did.
“When the season ended (Westside lost to Herbert Hoover in a Region 3 co-final)) I took some time off, got away for a little bit and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll take a year or two off and then get back into it,'" he said. "But the more I thought about it, the more I knew I still wanted to coach. I’m going to be 51 and I told my wife (Tammy) that I might want to start looking around and see what’s out there.”
As it turned out, a job at a school he had competed against in the last two sectional tournaments, Independence, had an opening, when coach Mike Green resigned after three years.
“It was one of those things that you don’t know how it worked out like it did, but it did, and I’m really fortunate to have this opportunity,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins started his coaching career over a decade ago when he returned to Wyoming County and took over the elementary team at Baileysville. He also added the middle school job and then the freshman job at Westside. At one time Jenkins was coaching basketball at three different levels.
In his second season, with his son one of the leaders on the team, the Renegades went to the state tournament, falling to Winfield 68-65.
The last three seasons the Renegades went to the regionals, though the 2020 game, when Westside was scheduled to host Shady Spring, was canceled on the day of the game at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
He knew his return to the sideline in short order was the correct one over June, while he took a required class that slightly delayed his officially being named coach.
“I always told myself that I would know it was quitting time when it would be time for the three-week window and I wouldn’t want to do it,” Jenkins said. “Look, I was really chomping at the bit in June to get back in the gym.”
Now he can.
While he is coming from a county where basketball is king, at Independence the winter has been highlighted by a wrestling program that is recognized statewide as one of the top AA programs.
Building a program, Jenkins will turn to recruiting. At his own school.
“I told the (administration) in the interview that I could only take the basketball job if I was working in the building,” Jenkins said, again noting the irony of a social studies job, his specialty, being opened. “It might be old school, but I believe you need to be in the school, you need to talk to the kids, be in the hallways, show them the enthusiasm you have for basketball. And hopefully you can build from the ground up, build a program that can have some sustained success.”
Independence was 6-15 a year ago.
The short-term goals will be to get the team integrated into his system.
“The great thing about basketball is that the 22 regular-season games are, if you choose to look at it that way, just scrimmage games,” Jenkins said. “But the major goal is to get better in March, when the games really count. Now anybody who knows me knows that I’m going to try to win every game we play. If you are a competitor, you want to win.”
He had good success against his new school in the past.
Jenkins was 5-1 all-time versus Independence as Westside’s coach, all those games coming in his final three seasons in Clear Fork.
Jenkins and his wife Tammy have three adult children, Scott, Shane (a 1,000-point scorer at Westside) and Shyan, who graduated from Westside in June.