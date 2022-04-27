With two teams featuring the area’s most prolific home run hitters meeting Wednesday night in Coal City, you just knew the game was going to come down to…small ball.
That’s exactly what happened as Independence used some slick base-running and timely hitting to beat Bluefield 7-2. With Atticus Goodson pounding the strike zone – he finished with 13 strikeouts – it wasn’t going to take a lot.
And Carson Brown, who is on a long streak of reaching base – 10 straight times this week he has reached by hit, walk or error – made sure that the Patriots struck first to back their ace.
After Goodson led off with a single and Michael McKinney walked, Brown delivered a two-run single.
“That was very important,” Brown said. “If we can get on top, we can keep momentum and momentum is a big thing for us. Getting the lead helped him get confidence on the mound which let him go so deep in the game.”
Goodson went 6 1/3 innings and limited a very good Bluefield team to three hits and two walks. He threw 110 pitches, 75 of them for strikes as he consistently worked ahead in the count.
“I thought he was really good tonight,” Independence coach Scott Cuthbert said. “Atticus has pitched well all year but tonight he was really locked in. To get threw almost seven, especially with this weather (in was unseasonably cold in the high 40s) I thought he was good late as he was early.”
But the key play of the game – in fact the game-winning run – came in the second. You might say the Patriots stole a run.
Dylan Darnell was the key component in the run-scoring caper, getting on with a one-out single. Goodson pushed him to second when he was hit by a pitch, for the eighth time this season (the ninth would come later in the game) and Elijah Farrington advanced him to third with a fielder’s choice.
After Farrington went to second, the Patriots dipped into the well for a seldom used play, with Farrington wondering off second enough to get the pitcher’ attention. And in this instance, he drew a throw.
“I saw that coach gave Elijah the Choke play, that’s what we call it,” Darnell said. “I saw the pitcher step off and kind of throw it, and me and coach were on the same page, we both said go, and from there it was just a straight sprint home.”
He scored on the play giving Independence a 3-0 lead.
“A lot of people do it,” Cuthbert said. We just went ahead and broke the runner a little early to see what they would do and they tried to get that runner (Farrington) and we were able to sneak the runner.”
“We had the hitter 0-2 and there are two outs, that was a really silly mistake,” Bluefield starter Kerry Collins said of the play. “It was a heat of the moment thing. Looking back on it now, I wouldn’t even have even thought to throw to second. Everyone was yelling two but that’s on me, I should have been paying more attention.”
“That was just heads up base running on their part,” Bluefield coach Jimmy Redmond said. “He made a little mistake there. Really, we just didn’t hit tonight. We had I think two (three) hits tonight. You have to tip your hat to Atticus. We just didn’t hit with two strikes like we needed to.”
It became key only because the Beavers were able to push across a pair in the sixth inning when Independence made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes in the field with two outs.
After two Goodson strikeouts of Davis Rockness and Hunter Harman, Collins singled, Rylker Brown reached on an error, and both scored on a two-base error in the outfield on a fly by Ryan Harris.
But Independence had pushed the lead to 5-0 by scoring on a couple of Bluefield errors, Andy Lester chased one of those runs home with a single and then he added a two-run double in the bottom if the sixth.
Independence suffered a blow in the second when North Carolina State signee and Pats all-state shortstop Michael McKinney was injured on a play at second on a steal. He took a batting helmet to the head and apparently lost conscious momentarily, but he did walk off the field with help moments later. He suffered what was thought to be a concussion.
The day before in a win over PikeView, all-stater Clay Basham was lost with what is believed to be a minor knee sprain.
Independence coach Scott Cuthbert preferred to look at the glass as half full.
“We had to change the order up a little bit and move a few people around, but I thought they (the guys in the lineup) did a good job. Carson got a big hit or two and Andy (Lester) got two big hits. I thought JD (Monroe, at second) and (Brayden) Kiblinger filled in good defensively, in a tough spot. Especially Kibby who had to come in and bat in the three hole and play shortstop in a key game, that was a great experience for him.”
For Bluefield, Redmond was reduced to counting pitches because the Beavers have a trip to Robert C. Byrd this weekend.
“Ryker and Kerry are both good pitchers and I wanted to keep them at 50 (pitches), that way they come back (when the Beavers play Fairmont, South Harrison and Philip Barbour) this weekend,” Redmond said. “We had to line our pitching up for that too.”
J.D. Monroe came in after Goodson’s exit and shut the door on the Beavers.
Independence (15-2) faces North Marion, the team that knocked the Patriots out of the state tournament tomorrow at Joe Goddard Field at 4 p.m. Bluefield (11-4) will be at Robert C. Byrd Friday and Saturday.
B 000 002 0 — 2 3 3
I 210 022 x — 7 6 2
Battery – B: Kerry Collins, Ryker Brown (3) and Bryson Redmond (5) and Redmond, Hunter Harman (5). I: Atticus Goodson, JD Monroe (7) and David Shuffleberger. WP – Goodson. LP – Collins. Hitting – B: Redmond 1-4 (2B), Collins 2-3 (run). Ryker Brown (run). I – Atticus Goodson 1-2 (2 runs), Michael McKinney (run), Carson Brown 1-3 (2 runs 2 rbi), Andy Lester 3-4 (3 rbi), C. Nicholas (run), Dylan Darnell 1-3 (run). Records B: 11-4, I: 15-2.