MEADOW BRIDGE — It took five weeks and numerous letdowns, but football was finally played in Fayette County.
In a contest in which both teams were visibly sloppy with the late start, Midland Trail went on the road and pulled out a 21-2 win over county rival Meadow Bridge on Friday night.
Even after both teams took the field, they were still in disbelief they were actually playing.
”It’s cold!” Midland Trail head coach Frank Isaacs said, laughing. “We’re supposed to be starting the season when it’s hot and humid, but it felt pretty good. Honestly, you could see it on the field. It wasn’t really exciting because the kids have gotten up and down and up and down and today you thought they might be excited. but throughout the day you could see that they were waiting to hear the bad news. They were just waiting to see.
“You could tell, and it showed. We were rusty and you could tell we hadn’t hit anybody for three weeks, but yeah, it was good. It felt good to play football.”
If the Patriots were rusty because they hadn’t hit anybody, it didn’t show.
The Patriots scored on their second possession when Aden Isaacs powered in from 10 yards out, handing the visitors a 6-0 lead.
In the meantime, Meadow Bridge struggled to move the ball against Trail’s stout defense, with its longest play from scrimmage gaining just 12 yards through the first three quarters.
Despite that, the Wildcats had opportunities.
After blocking a Trail punt and recovering it at the Patriots 24, the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs. Later in the second half, they fumbled on the one-yard line, and the ball was recovered by the Patriots for a safety.
”Defensively I knew we were going to be really good,” Isaacs said. “We’re really fast and we’ve got a mix of speed and strength in the middle. Defensively we’re going to run to the ball and when you do that in Class A football you’re going to do well, so I’m pleased with the defense. Offensively, I was a little disappointed. We didn’t execute very well and got down to the 10 three times and didn’t score, but again that’s usually what you see in the first week.”
Despite the head coach’s disappointment, the offense pulled its weight.
A 15-yard highlight-reel rushing score from quarterback Chris Vines and a 38-yard rushing score from Robert Ruffner, both in the second quarter, accounted for the offense's final two scores of the night, though they were more than enough.
On the opposite side, Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard tried to find a groove for his offense but nothing he tried was very effective in the team’s first game. When it was, a penalty occurred to make life tougher.
”I think we just couldn’t get in a groove,” Reichard said. “Early on we thought we had a pretty decent game plan, like a screen we had for a decent gain, but a penalty was called. We kept playing behind the sticks and it dictates how you play the game. We weren’t executing to our expectation.”
The Wildcats were able to move the ball in the fourth quarter but still came up empty with the team's only points coming via safety with under three minutes to go.
”It’s been hard,” Reichard said. "We’ve limited our contact and we might run 12 to 15 plays of live offense a week and that’s probably all the contact we make. We don’t practice a lot of live stuff and when you’re out of the groove, it hurts you and I think that hampered us tonight, but hopefully after an emotional game like this and getting that contact in we’ll be much better moving forward.”
Midland Trail is scheduled to visit Independence in the annual Patriot Bowl next Friday, Oct. 9. Meadow Bridge is set to visit Webster County.
MT: 6 13 2 0 — 21
MB: 0 0 0 2 — 2
Scoring plays:
First quarter
MT: Isaacs 10 rush (PAT fails), 5:24
Second quarter
MT: Vines 15 rush (PAT ), 6:31
MT: Rufner 38 rush (PAT fails), 5:00
Third quarter
MT: Sack Cy Persinger, safety, :42
Fourth quarter
MB: Safety, 2:21
Individual statistics
Rushing — MT: Sisler 3-(minus-1), Ruffner 15-155, Vines 8-45, Isaacs 6-36, Braase 4-29, Gill 1-10; MB: Claypool 15-33, Adkins 12-(minus-7), Martin 3-16, James-Mullins 3-10
Passing — MT: Vines 3-11-54; MB: Adkins 11-27-94-1-0
Receivng — MT: Simms 1-18, Sisler 1-24, Light 1-12; MB: Cooper 2-12, Redden 4-37, McClure 1-7, Claypool 1-19, T. Martin 1-12, C. Mullins 1-5, Stephens 1-10.