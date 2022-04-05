By the time the top of the fifth inning rolled around, about the only suspense that remained was whether Michael McKinney would hit another grand slam.
Let the record show he did not. McKinney popped out to shortstop, but by that time the Patriots’ shortstop had done more than enough damage in No. 4 Independence’s surprisingly lopsided 20-5 victory at No. 3 Shady Spring Monday night.
McKinney had two home runs, part of a four-homer attack, including a fourth-inning grand slam and drove in six runs as the Patriots improved to 4-0.
The loss was the first of the year for Shady Spring (6-1).
The Patriot big bangers certainly put on a show, but the key was being selective and making Shady Spring pitchers go deep in counts, said victorious skipper Scott Cuthbert.
“Even when we got outs, we had extended bats, made them go deep in counts and we were really selective,” Cuthbert said. “I thought when we got two strikes we battled and when we got good pitches, we hit the ball well. We had good offense tonight.”
The stats bear it out.
The top of the Patriots lineup, Atticus Goodson, Elijah Farrington and McKinney, were a combined 8-for-11, driving in 12 runs and scoring 12 runs. Goodson and Farrington had the other two Patriot home runs.
Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows agreed with his counterpart’s assessment.
“Alex (Johnston, the Tigers’ starter) being a little wild early and walking a lot of guys and creating (a situation where the Tigers had) to take him out early kind of took a loop in our game plan and then the fireworks started, and they started crushing the ball. Credit to them,” Meadows said.
And it started so mildly, as Independence manufactured a first-inning run.
Goodson led off the game with a bunt single, moved to second on a passed ball, third on a groundout to first then scored on a groundout by McKinney.
The small ball approach would then go on the shelf.
In the second Independence added four, two on Goodson’s third homer of the season and two on an error.
Another four spot in the third was led by Farrington’s 3-run homer, followed by a solo shot by McKinney.
Shady gained a little traction in the bottom of the third with four runs, but McKinney put an end to the comeback hopes with a grand slam down the right field line in the fourth.
“I knew it had the distance, but I thought it was going to go foul,” McKinney said. “I just kind of watched it. But it stayed fair and dropped over.”
Farrington has been a big cog for Independence so far in the early part of the season.
He was 2-for-3 with four runs and four RBIs.
“He has, he’s been killing the ball,” Cuthbert said. “He’s hit it pretty hard every game. We didn’t know about moving him up (to the two hole) because he’s hit ninth for us and we thught he might be more comfortable, but so far he’s done real well.”
For Cuthbert, the small sample size he has seen has him recalling the 2013-14 teams that made back-to-back state tournament runs.
“To be honest, if they hit like they did tonight, I think this team is better, or just as good, one through nine,” Cuthbert said.
The Patriots’ JD Monroe was 2-for-2, walked twice and scored four runs.
Goodson, who was 4-for-4 and scored five times and drove in two, scored a run in every inning. The senior said that was his job.
“Most people say I’m not a leadoff hitter because of my size,” Goodson said. “I’m fast enough to steal bases and score on stuff that other people may not score on. (My job is to) just get on base and let my team do work, hopefully put it in play and take what we get.”
Adam Richmond had a solo home run for the Tigers in the fifth off Goodson, who otherwise struck out the side to end the game.
Both teams have big games ahead this week. Independence is at No. 2 Bluefield Wednesday and hosts No. 1 Logan Friday. Shady Spring hosts Oak Hill Wednesday and St. Albans Thursday.
I 144 56 - 20 17 0
SS 004 01 - 5 5 3
Battery – I: Tanner Sipes, Clay Basham (3), Atticus Goodson (5) and Goodson, David Shufflebarger (5); SS: Alex Johnston, David Young (2), Tyler Reed (4), Colton Tate and Josh Lovell. WP – Sipes. LP – Johnston. Hitting – I: Goodson 4-4 HR 5R 2RBI, Elijah Farrington 2-3 HR 4R 4RBI; Michael McKinney 2-4 2HR 3R 6RBI; Clay Basham 1-3 2B R 2RBI; Carson Brown 1-4 3B R 2RBI; Andy Lester 1-3 RBI; Tanner Sipes R; JD Monroe 2-2 4R; Dylan Darnell 1-3 2B R. SS: Jordan Meadows R; Josh Lovell RBI; Evan Belcher 1-2 RBI; Aden Seabolt 1-2 RBI; Adam Richmond 1-2 HR R RBI; David Young 1-2 RBI; Colton Tate R; Tyler Mackey 1-1.