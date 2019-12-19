While Point Pleasant put a stranglehold on its status as the state’s top Class AA wrestling team, Herbert Hoover put Region 3 on notice.
Independence couldn’t get anything going against No. 1 Point Pleasant and the No. 6 Huskies Thursday night at Coal City.
The No. 3 Patriots were dominated by the reigning state champion Black Knights 65-3. They later seemed to be shaking it off against Hoover, only to see the Huskies mount a huge comeback for a statement win.
The win secured Herbert Hoover’s spot in the West Virginia State Duals set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Greenbrier.
It also foreshadowed an entertaining battle for the Region 3 title in February. Independence has won the championship six consecutive years, but reigning Class A state champion Greenbrier West has designs on ending that streak. Now the Huskies can be added to the list.
Point Pleasant dominated from the outset and secured six wins by pin, two by technical fall and one by major decision. The Patriots’ only victory came at 132 pounds, where Daylen Gilkerson took down Ethan Kincaid for a 7-3 decision. Kincaid was subbing for Derek Raike, who won last year’s 120-pound state title.
The dual with Hoover started at 120 and the Patriots won six of the first seven matches. Freshman Judah Price got it rolling with a 13-2 major decision over the Huskies’ Dylan Corbin.
Junior Bryce Perdue followed with another major decision over Tyler Steel 126 to put the Patriots ahead 8-0.
Colton Caron won via pinfall at 132 to push the lead to 14-0. Austin Derringer then lost a heartbreaking decision to Andrew Rollyson as Hoover got on the board at 14-3.
The winning resumed for the Patriots with pins by seniors Sean Dawson and Trey Hart and junior Sam Adams at 170 for a 32-9 lead.
Then everything fell apart.
The Patriots forfeited 182 and then the Huskies reeled off four consecutive pins for a 39-32 lead to secure the victory. John Sanders ended the streak for Independence with a pinfall victory at 113, but Hoover won the match 39-38.
Between those two matches, Point Pleasant defeated Herbert Hoover 70-12.
Before the tri-match, Jamie Bolen and Richard Jolley were inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Independence will close out 2019 at the Holy Angels Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 27-28.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber