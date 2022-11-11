For all the sterling statistics accumulated by the Independence defense this season, the mantra that defense wins championships never rang truer than it did Friday night in Coal City.
The Class AA No. 2 Patriots' defense set up two scores and then ended the game with a third forced turnover on a sack by Colton Miller in a 20-12 victory over upset-minded and No. 15-rated Bluefield.
Judah Price carried the ball a career-high 42 times for 191 yards and broke the school’s season rushing record of 1,907 yards set by Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson last year. Price now has 1,983 yards in 10 games. He also scored two touchdowns.
“You survive and you advance,” coach John H. Lilly said. “The biggest thing here is you play a four-quarter game (that was his team’s first full game all season) in tough weather and there are things you like to do and things you want to do but we did what we had to do to win the game. That was the game plan, do whatever it takes to win the game. And that’s what we did.
"That is a good football team over there (Bluefield) and we never trailed in the game. The kids played hard. We had a couple of opportunities to score, and we didn’t do it. That’s a credit to the Bluefield football team.”
In the first half Cyrus Goodson and Price had interceptions that helped the Patriots take a 14-0 lead at the half.
“You can’t do it and win,” Bluefield coach Freddy Simon said of the turnovers. “Getting down 14 points is not easy (to make up).”
But the Beavers nearly wiped the deficit out with a 30-yard run by Chris Patton early in the third quarter, set up by a 50-yard pass from quarterback Caleb Fuller to Brayden Fong. The Beavers made it 14-12 when Fong caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Fuller with 11:12 left in the game. The Beavers missed both conversion attempts.
It was only the second passing and the second rushing touchdown that Independence has given up all season.
The Patriots then put the game away with a touchdown drive, capped by a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trey Bowers, his 11th of the season.
The Beavers turned Independence over on downs three times, twice inside the red zone.
“We played well enough to win,” Simon said. “Everybody has to have a good game to beat a helluva football team and not everybody did.”
Yet the Beavers did have a chance, stopping Independence on the 10 late in the game to get one last chance.
Miller made sure it didn’t happen.
On a stunt, Miller rushed Fuller from the backside. The quarterback never saw him coming and Miller was able to jar the ball loose, and Logan Isom recovered to put the game out of reach.
“They stunted off that edge, good call on their part, and they brought too many people, and we couldn’t pick them up,” Simon said. “If we completed it there it might have gone for six. It was just a good call on their part.”
“I asked (defensive coordinator Scott Cuthbert) if it was three by one could I go and he nodded yeah, so as soon as I saw that I came screaming off the edge,” Miller said. “When I was two steps away from him and he didn’t draw back (to throw) I knew I was going to get him. I was trying to put him on the ground. I knew it was over when Logan fell on the ball.”
“Out of the corner of my eye I saw that stunt coming and I thought (Miller) would get there,” Lilly said. “It was a good call by coach Cuthbert, and it was a late call. I didn’t see the back end of it, maybe they could have gotten a touchdown, I don’t know.”
Price had all 14 points in the first half, on runs of 1 and 5 yards, those points set up by the Goodson interception and Price’s pick. It was just the second and third interceptions all season by the Independence defensive backs, a credit to the heat the Patriots defense has put on quarterbacks all season. Independence had four sacks on Friday.
“I told everybody (Bluefield) was going to play their hearts out, and they did,” Lilly said.
That brings Fairmont to Independence (10-0) next week for the quarterfinals. It’s a rematch of last year’s Class AA state championship game. The Polar Bears ended the Patriots season the last two years.
