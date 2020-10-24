Independence hadn't taken the field for a game in three weeks, but you wouldn't know it.
The Patriots scored on their second play from scrimmage Friday night and raced to a 42-0 home win over Class AA foe Nicholas County.
With several weeks off because of Covid-19, there was an emphasis on starting fast and the Patriots delivered when junior running back Atticus Goodson jolted 55 yards down the right sideline for a score to open the evening.
"We had an emphasis on that," Indy head coach John H. Lilly said of the quick start. "We played good football and lost a game and then when you lose to your rival and have to sit and stew in it for two-and-a-half weeks. And then we didn't have half our starters here because the virus. It's tough. I know I'm not the only coach doing it, but it's tough to try and motivate 16-18-year-old kids two weeks when you know you don't have a game.
"I'm really proud of my coaching staff because they used a lot of strategies to keep them motivated and keep us practicing hard, so that helped, too."
Indy was led by its trio of Isaiah Duncan and brothers Cyrus and Atticus Goodson, who combined for 405 yards of offense in the win.
The three also combined for five scores with Atticus Goodson scoring on jaunts of 55 and 92 yards, Duncan on runs of six and 14 yards and Cyrus on a 73-yard pass from Duncan.
"Tonight we really simplified things," Lilly said. "We like to throw the ball a little more than we did tonight, but I felt like having that much time off we needed to simplify so we just ran power, sweep and counter and I felt like we had to be simple tonight so we wouldn't make mistakes. I felt like if we came out complex we'd make a lot of mistakes and hurt ourselves. That was a little bit of the game plan and our guys from the line to the skill positions executed it really well."
By halftime the Patriots (4-2) had compiled a 21-0 lead.
On the opposite sideline, each time the Grizzlies built momentum on offense, an untimely turnover crushed it.
The first came in the first half after they crossed midfield with under 30 seconds left. Hoping to add points and cut the deficit before the half, Nicholas County quarterback Jordan McKinney's pass was picked by Indy's Judah Price, halting the drive.
The second came in a similar situation as the Grizzlies (2-5) were nearing the red zone. On a handoff, Atticus Goodson ripped the ball from the ball carrier, but the play was ruled dead before he did so. Goodson responded by doing the same exact thing on the next play with the ruling going in his favor this time.
"Sometimes we get in our own way," Nicholas County head coach Gene Morris said. "We moved the ball at times with pretty good consistency but it seems like we'd shoot ourselves in the foot and stop a drive. We'd have a turnover and throw and interception. We threw an interception down deep, we had a fumble down deep. We were our own worst enemy."
"We have this thing called Patriot glow where whether we win or lose we say something positive about each other because that's the culture we want here," Lilly said. "My Patriot glow goes to our defensive coordinator Coach (Scott) Cuthbert. We did a really good job making some adjustments over the break and did so without half the starters. He did a good job and I'm really proud of him. We've got a good coaching staff with everyone having been a head coach in some sport."
NC: 0 0 0 0 — 0
I: 7 14 14 7 — 42
First quarter
I: A. Goodson 55 rush (PAT Blackburn), 11:26
Second quarter
I: Duncan 6 rush (PAT Blackburn), 11:05
I: C. Goodson 73-yard pass from Duncan (PAT Blackburn), 8:53
Third quarter
I: Duncan 14 rush (Blackburn PAT), 3:09
I: Goodson 92 rush (Blackburn PAT), :15
Fourth quarter
I: Miller 16 rush (Blackburn PAT), 3:08
Individual statistics
Rushing — NC: Mckinney 16-43, Clark 8-13, Kesterson 1-(minus-5), JP Girod 1-3, Morriston 5-0; I:A. Goodson 18-260, Duncan 9-72, Price 4-14, Bowers 2-27, Miller 6-27, Logan Phallen 1-5.
Passing — McKinney 7-13-73-0-1; I: Duncan 2-4-83-1-0, Phalin 0-1-0-0
Receiving — Hill 2-11, Kesterson 4-46, Clark 1-15, Morriston 1-5; C. Goodson 1-73, A. Goodson 1-10.