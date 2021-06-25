CHARLESTON — Getting runners on board against North Marion was not a problem for Independence in its Class AA semifinal matchup in the state baseball tournament Friday.
Getting them across the plate was a whole different story.
And that is a credit to North Marion senior pitcher Jace Rinehart.
The Patriots stranded nine runners and committed three costly errors on defense and fell to the Huskies 7-2 at Appalachian Power Park.
None of the runners he stranded were bigger than the third inning when the Patriots loaded the bases with one out, trailing 4-0. Rinehart bounced back to strike out Clay Basham and Hunter Schoolcraft to end a potential game-changing uprising.
“I thought that was a really big chance to get back in the ballgame there,” Independence coach Scott Cuthbert said.”(Rinehart) pitched really well.”
“He’s an outstanding kid,” North Marion coach Vic Seccuro said. “He’s done a great job pitching for us, especially in the postseason (where he improved to 4-0). I just can’t say enough about him today. He kept them off balance. We knew they had some powerful hitters and he just kept them at bay.”
The bottom of the third inning proved to be double trouble for Independence because of what transpired in the top of the inning.
After Rinehart walked to lead off the inning, the next two hitters — Nikholas Tobin and Brock Troy — both reached on errors. Tobin reached on an outfield error near the right field line and Troy on a throwing error that allowed Rinehart and Tobin to score. Troy then scored on a double by Bryce Rhoades
That gave the Huskies the lead for which Seccuro was looking in the Huskies’ first-ever appearance in the state tournament.
“(When) we get a little lead, I can gamble a little more, do some other things,” Seccuro said. “I don’t have to play small ball. I can do some other things that we like to do, hit and run, maybe steal. But we never really had the opportunities. They sort of made the mistakes and allowed our base runners to advance.”
“I think some of it was environment, new field, new situation,” Cuthbert said of the errors that plagued his team Friday. “You gotta remember that these are high school kids, 14- to 18-year-olds and they are going to make mistakes from time to time. You just have to play through them. It happens.”
Cuthbert said that North Marion deserved the credit for putting the ball in play, and extending at-bats that helped them knock out starter Atticus Goodson in the fifth inning.
“You’ve got to give North Marion a lot of credit,” said Cuthbert, who guided his team back to the state tournament for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2013-14. “They put the ball in play. They really battled at the plate today. They had some big-pitch at-bats. It’s baseball. It can go either way like that.”
The Patriots finally broke through in the fourth, when senior catcher Caleb Daniels singled and senior courtesy runner Daylin Gilkerson scored on a double by Andy Lester. With two outs, Goodson drove across courtesy runner Trey Bowers with a sharp single to left.
North Marion put the game away in the fifth, scoring three times, the first run on a perfectly executed — and seldom seen anymore — squeeze play by Michael Harris, scoring Rinehart for the third time in the game. Tanner Sipes entered the game with runners on second and third and both scored on a throwing error.
Rinehart, who has signed with Division I South Carolina Upstate, stuck out nine.
After the Huskies pushed a run across in the first inning, Rinehart, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a single by Troy.
Goodson singled to lead off the game. Perhaps a harbinger of things to come, Rinehart came back to strike out Michael McKinney, Carson Brown and Basham in succession, a feat that had not happened during the course of the Patriots’ 23-5 season.
The Patriots would strand at least one runner in every inning.
Goodson probably deserved a better fate. He was tagged with six runs but only two were earned. He walked three, struck out eight and hit a batter.
Independence loses four seniors, two starters in catcher Daniels and third baseman Hunter Schoolcraft.
I (23-5) 000 200 0 — 2 5 3
NM (20-8) 103 030 x — 7 5 2
Pitching — NM: Jace Rinehart, Brock Troy (7) and Alexander O’Neil, Rinehart (7) ; I: Atticus Goodson, Tanner Sipes (5) and Caleb Daniels. WP: Rinehart ; LP: Goodson. Hitting — NM: Rinehart 1-2 (3 runs), Nicholas Tobin 2-4 (2 runs), Brock Troy 1-3 (run, 3 rbis), Michael Harris (rbi), Bryce Rhoades 1-3 (2b rbi), , I: Atticus Goodson 2-3 (rbi), Clay Basham 1-4, Caleb Daniels 1-3, Andy Lester 1-2 (2b, rbi), Daylin Gilkerson (run), Trey Bowers (run).