Having played at Woodrow Wilson under coach Dave Barksdale, first-year Independence boys head coach Mike Green wants to bring the Beckley style of basketball to Coal City.
Friday night in the New River CTC Invitational, the Patriots showed flashes of how Green wants them to play as they rolled past Pocahontas County 74-47.
"We are young, inexperienced and we are still learning. I think we had some nerves early on and it showed. We settled down a little bit in the second half, but the fourth quarter is more like what I want us to be," Green said. "Everything is new for them. I am new, the system is new and the expectations are new. I think we will be fine. We have had such great practices for the last two weeks, so we will get there."
Leading 9-8 early, Independence went on an 8-0 spurt to lead 17-8 and eventually held a 19-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Moving the ball quickly up the floor and pressuring the Warriors all over, Indy began to build on the lead early in the second stanza.
A bucket from Cyrus Goodson started the quarter. After a Warriors free throw, Jared Cannady and Goodson hit back-to-back triples to push the lead to 15 points.
A 3-pointer by Dalton Hendrick stopped the run momentarily, but Indy kept up the fast pace and when Michael McKinney drilled a 3-pointer, the Patriots led by 19 with 3:12 left in the half.
However, the fast pace began to take its toll on the Patriots and Pocahontas County rallied via some Patriot mistakes and defensive lapses.
"We got tired. At the end of the day, we have to work on our conditioning and get mentally tougher," Green said. "When we got tired, we were too worried about being tired and forgot about our defensive responsibilities. That is where we had those lapses. I can assure you we are going to get there and take those conditioning thoughts and worries out of our minds."
Pocahontas County cut the lead to 12 at the break and after a 7-0 run to start the third period, the Warriors were within five at the 5:16 mark.
With Indy struggling to score, Cannady began to heat up and kept his team ahead of the hard-charging Warriors. Cannady scored all 12 of Indy's points in the third period, keeping the lead at nine points when the horn sounded.
"That is what senior leadership is. I look to Jared and I have challenged Jared since I have been here," Green said. "He is the senior and he needs to be the leader of this team. He struggled a little bit early on, but we are going to rely on Jared a lot to lead this team when he is out on the floor."
The fourth quarter was all Indy as the Patriots ran off 10 points in a row to blow the game open.
Cyrus Goodson started the run with an athletic move in the lane before McKinney scored off back-to-back steals. Cannady scored thanks to an offensive rebound from Atticus Goodson and brother Cyrus capped the run on a coast-to-coast drive for a score.
"Cyrus is a freshman and he has really been impressive," Green said. "He wants to be good and he wants to be coached. That is all I can ask for, someone who wants to get on the floor and play hard. He is not afraid of tough coaching. Today didn't surprise me with him."
Cyrus Goodson scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists, five blocks and three steals. Atticus Goodson scored nine points and had 17 rebounds and six assists. Seven rebounds came on the offensive end of the floor.
Cannady led the scoring for Indy with 25 and McKinney finished with 21. Both players had six rebounds.
Indy outscored the Warriors 22-2 in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to secure the win.
"We have four kids that are as good as anybody in this region," Green said. "We just have to learn to play basketball and learn to win games. That is something that we are not accustomed to yet, but we will get there."
Independence is back in action today at 11:45 a.m. when it faces Nicholas County on the final day of the NRCTC.
Pocahontas County
Brody Buzzard 9, Dalton Hendrick 14, Kolton Alderman 13, Dakin Rexrode 3, Sean Beverage 8. Totals: 18-62 4-8 47.
Independence
Atticus Goodson 9, Michael McKinney 21, Jared Cannady 25, Zach Bolen 6, Cyrus Goodson 11, Connor Cantley 2. Totals: 32-78 2-4 74.
PC: 11 15 15 6 — 47
I: 19 19 12 24 — 74
3-point goals: PC: 7 (Hendrick 2, Alderman 2, Rexrode, Beverage 2), I: 8 (A. Goodson, McKinney 3, Cannady 3, C. Goodson). Fouled out: None