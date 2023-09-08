hico — Before the elements took over, Midland Trail took control of rival Meadow Bridge.
In a contest that was eventually called at halftime by mutual decision of the head coaches due to inclement weather, including several lightning delays, the Patriots ratcheted up their ground attack in the second quarter en route to a 24-0 victory. The win improved the Patriots to 3-0 and dropped the Wildcats to 2-1.
Running backs Jayden Roop (84 yards on seven carries in unofficial tallies) and Will McGraw (80 yards on five tries) combined to lead Midland Trail past Meadow Bridge. Roop scored two touchdowns on the evening, and McGraw supplied one six-pointer.
“We (coaches) mutually agreed,” Midland Trail head coach Jeremy Moore said of the decision to call the game at halftime due to continuing lightning and rainy conditions.
“The field was holding a lot of water (and the radar didn’t look promising).”
“I didn’t really want to call the game,” said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard. “We were looking at the weather and there was speculation of not being out of here ‘til midnight and we were looking at maybe 1:00 getting back to start the second half.
“You look at that and you sit out here for hours and you go back and possibly end up getting somebody hurt, you know. You know, you’re tired, you’ve sat around, you’re not focused and it just didn’t seem like it was worth it. I told Jeremy on the phone, ‘You know, if it was an 8-0 ball game, we’d stick around and play it out,’ but it looked like they’d started to take control there late in the second quarter and the fact of the matter is, it just didn’t seem like a smart decision to wait the storm out.”
As its coach said in the week leading up to the game, Meadow Bridge controlled possession for a large portion of the first quarter and kept Midland Trail’s offense off the field. Led by the running of Kaiden Sims and aided by four penalties by Midland Trail, including three offsides whistles, the Wildcats took the opening kick and eventually advanced the ball to the Trail 3, but they ultimately couldn’t cash it in. Midland Trail then took advantage on its first possession as Will McGraw ripped off a 39-yard run on the initial play of the ensuing drive. Later, Preston Compton completed a 34-yard pass to Jaden Gladwell, then Roop capped off a 7-play, 97-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard run. The Gladwell reception was originally longer and resulted in a touchdown, but it was nullified by a Trail penalty.
Roop tacked on a 29-yard run in the second quarter for Trail’s second score. The Patriots then closed out the scoring with a 28-yard TD gallop by McGraw. A key play on the 7-play, 73-yard march that resulted in McGraw’s score was a 26-yard burst by Roop.
“You know, we got that first drive and, like I’d told you earlier in the week, we needed to control the clock as much as we could, and we had about an 8 1/2-minute drive there at the start and got it down in there close and then to have two false start penalties and then turning it over on downs there at the 2- or 3-yard line instead of punching it in,” lamented Reichard. “I told some guys here, we’re playing with a lot of young kids, some freshmen, some kids that’s inexperienced, and we made some mistakes there that were crucial and it cost us a score.
“You know, I felt like if we could have got that one, the complexion of the game’s a lot different, the energy level’s a lot different, so it hurt us. It definitely hurt us.”
“When they went back to Meadow Bridge High (running football); I mean I played in Meadow Bridge my entire life, so that’s what they do, is play ball control,” said Moore. “You have to make the most of the touches you get. You’re not gonna get a ton of touches per game and we told our kids that.
“You can’t have stupid penalties. Meadow Bridge is not going to beat themselves; you have to beat them. And that first drive, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot. I think our kids were super anxious; it’s a rivalry game.”
“(After Trail committed its early penalties) Meadow Bridge got some penalties on the first drive and pushed themselves back and got themselves by the chains,” Moore said. “That was probably the turning point. If they go down there and score, then you’ve got your hands full.”
“I was impressed,” Moore added. “Our O-line stepped up quite a bit. Well, both lines.”
Against Meadow Bridge, he said, “You have to play disciplined on defense and on offense. ... They gave us a look we hadn’t really seen before. We got outside on ‘em a couple times.”
Sims carried 16 times for 95 yards for the Wildcats.
Midland Trail (3-0) hits the road to play Wheeling Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
Meadow Bridge (2-1) travels to Bath County, Va. for a 7 p.m. game next Friday.
MB (2-1) 0 0 — 0
MT (3-0) 8 16 — 24
First quarter
MT: Jayden Roop 2 run (Preston Compton pass from Jaden Gladwell), 1:10
Second quarter
MT: Roop 29 run (Roop run), 10:31
MT: Will McGraw 28 run (Gladwell run), 0:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MB: Kaiden Sims 16-95, Braydon Thomas 1-0, Trip Roles 6-5. MT: Jayden Roop 7-84-2, Will McGraw 5-80-1, Jaden Gladwell 1-6.
PASSING — MB: Braydon Thomas 1-1-0-7-0; MT: Jaden Gladwell 0-2-0-0-0, Preston Compton 1-1-0-34-0.
RECEIVING — MB: Trip Roles 1-7; MT: Jaden Gladwell 1-34.
