For nearly a week after returning from the Christmas break, Independence did not pick up a basketball.
On Monday night in the opening game of the New River CTC Invitational, Richwood was probably wishing it still hadn’t picked up a basketball.
Six players scored in double figures, including a game-high 25 points from Logan Phalin in the Patriots' 95-37 victory against Richwood at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“We took the opportunity to come back and really focus on the fundamentals,” Independence coach Mike Green said. “I don’t know how else to say it, but we didn’t touch a basketball for the first two-and-a-half days of practice after we came back. We lost sight of what it takes to win. This game is not complicated. A lot of time we as coaches and players try to complicate it. Overall, I’m happy with the overall effort from our team.”
It was a simple wakeup call, no ball needed, that did the trick.
“It was rough, nobody wants to run like that,” said Phalin, an all-stater from the football team that played for a state championship last month. “That’s probably why we played so well because (Green) made us run all week in practice.”
“We all played together tonight because of that,” Michael McKinney said. “Nobody wants to run like that.”
If the Patriots get the kind of production they got from as many different areas like they did Monday, Green may outlaw the ball in practice.
Aside from a double-double from Phalin, the Patriots got 15 from McKinney, 14 from Corey Shumate and Carter Adkins and 10 each from Jordan James and Cyrus Goodson.
James was playing his first game back after missing the first four games of the season due to Covid.
Green chalked up the six in double figures to the work the team did in the post-Christmas practice sessions.
“Fundamentals, sharing the basketball,” Green said. “In the past we were more worried about individual efforts. Tonight, we really focused on team effort, team results. I don’t know how much clearer we can be with these kids than to show them. We are putting you in the right position, we’re giving you the right knowledge, we’re giving you the tools to be successful. It’s up to you to implement and to put those tools into place and they did that tonight.”
Nowhere was that more evident than Goodson, who was eschewing shots for assists in the first half, when he attempted just two shots. He was rewarded by finishing one assist from a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
“I don’t know how many assists we had tonight, but I would guess it was more than we had combined in the last three games,” Green said.
“Our game plan was to hold them (McKinney and Goodson) down somewhat, hoping that somebody else would have to do the scoring and maybe not make so many,” Richwood coach J.B. Miller said. “Those guys were a lot better than we were on the glass tonight. And that was a lot of what hurt us tonight.”
The Patriots were getting contributions from their defense in the first half and that led to a 47-30 lead at the break.
Richwood started the game hot shooting, hitting four of its first five shots.
Problem was, they had trouble solving the Patriots' press.
“Just stupid mistakes, stuff we go over in practice all the time,” Miller said. “We just went blind, I guess.”
And that led to big problems when the Patriots found their offensive mojo and went on a 15-0 run, led by McKinney, who had all nine of his first-half points during the run.
Big contributors around that in the first half included Phalin, who had 12 points, including 10 of the Patriots' first 12 points, and Corey Shumate, who had 14 points and hit seven shots in a row after an early miss.
Phalin was active on the boards all night, finishing with 12 rebounds.
“Me getting offensive rebounds surely helps but really (his teammates) were just finding me in places I could be successful,” Phalin said. “They were making plays for me all night and I just capitalized on them. I think athletically we can complete with anybody in Triple-A, we just have to learn how to get the basketball in the basketball goal.”
“They have a good bunch of athletes,” Miller said. “They were all taller than anybody we have on our team. We aren’t used to seeing a team with that size.”
The Patriots also did a good jib running their offense from the inside out, making just five 3s. McKinney, a 3-point specialist, had just one.
“We played today a lot more like (Green) wants us to play for sure,” McKinney said. “Everything we did today is the way we need to play.”
Brayden Spencer had 17 for Richwood.
Independence is at PikeView tonight. Richwood returns to face Man in the CTC Wednesday at 8:15 p.m.
Richwood
Cooper Donahue 3 0-0 7, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 3, Grant Russell 2 0-0 5, Aiden Hughes 0 0-0 0, Brayden Spencer 7 2-3 17, Josh Landreth 2 1-5 5, TOTALS: 15 3-8 37.
Independence
Jordan James 4 1-1 10, Cyrus Goodson 5 0-0 10, Elijah Farrington 0 0-0 0, Corey Shumate 7 0-0 14, J.D. Monroe 1 0-0 3, Carter Adkins 6 0-0 14, LoganPhalin 10 5-98 25, Michael McKinney 7 0-0 15, Hunter Moore 1 0-0 2, Cam Vandall 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 42 6-9 95.
3-point goals: R: 4 (Donahue 1, Miller 1, Russell 1, Spencer 1) I: 5 (Adkins 2, James 1, Monroe 1, McKinney 1). Fouled out – None.