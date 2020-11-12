Patriots receive forfeit, will play in quarterfinals

It's not the way anyone envisioned it happening, but Independence is moving on to the Class AA state quarterfinals.
The Covid-19 color map claimed its first football playoffs victims on Thursday, when Mineral County officials deemed the virus too widespread to wait until Saturday's 5 p.m. map reveal. It was decided two days early to keep the county's school system under remote learning, thus putting an end to all extracurricular activities.
That includes Sunday's first round playoff games involving the county's two high schools. One, No. 3 Frankfort, was supposed to host Independence, which is rated No. 14.
The game will instead go down as a forfeit win for the Patriots and moves them to the second round. They will play the winner of No. 11 Braxton County and No. 6 Fairmont next weekend. Braxton and Fairmont will play Friday night.
The Patriots have not played in the quarterfinals since the playoff field was expanded to 16 teams in 1991. They played in the eight-team semifinals in 1986, falling to Tucker County after beating Man in the first round.
Also affected was No. 7 Keyser, which was to host No. 10 North Marion on Sunday. North Marion will next face the winner of Friday's game between No. 15 Clay County and No. 2 Bluefield.
Mingo County was also expected to cancel, which would force Class A No. 1 Tug Valley to forfeit its game against No. 16 Tygarts Valley. No decision had been confirmed as of Thursday evening.
