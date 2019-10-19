Brad Davis/The Register-HeraldIndependence’s Cody Fleenor rumbles his way through the defense for a touchdown run on the Patriots’ opening possession as Liberty’s Mark Rein and Dustin Workman give chase Friday night in Glen Daniel.
Patriots pull away from Raiders (WITH GALLERY)
By Rusty Udy The Register-Herald
Any coach will tell you, an ugly win is far better than a pretty loss.
It may have not been its best overall performance of the season, but in the Battle of ‘76 rivalry game, Independence will take the win and move on to the next challenge.
Fighting off self-inflicted damage and some big plays from county rival Liberty, the Patriots pulled away for a 37-12 win.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence ball carrier Cody Fleenor works his way through the Liberty defense for a pickup of yardage on the ground Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence ball carrier Cody Fleenor rumbles his way through the defense for a touchdown run on the Patriots' opening possession as Liberty's Mark Rein (#59) and Dustin Workman (#28) give chase Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty's Ryan Simms carries the ball on a kick return against Independence Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty's Logan Dodrill breaks a tackle attempt from Independence defender Cody Fleenor Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence defensive back Atticus Goodson intercepts a pass intended for Liberty's Braden Howell in the endzone as time runs out in the first half Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty's Logan Dodrill breaks free for a nice gain on the ground as Independence defender Hunter Williams reaches out to grab him Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence's Atticus Goodson carries the ball as Liberty's John Tabor moves in for the tackle Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty quarterback Issac Atkins is flushed from the pocket and tackled by Independence defenders Jacob Hatcher, right, and Hayden Miller Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence quarterback Phillip Spurlock II gets stuck by Liberty defender Logan Dodrill as he releases the ball on a pass attempt in the redzone Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty quarterback Issac Atkins is flushed from the pocket and caught by Independence defender Marcell Guy Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Pioneer Bank's Trish Thompson, left, hands out commemorative "Battle of 76" towels free to any fans who wanted one from either side Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) The "Battle of '76" trophy sits ready to be collected by this year's winner between Liberty and Indy Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) The team captains for Liberty and Independence greet each other at midfield for the coin toss prior to the start of the Battle of '76 Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Indy cheerleaders throw mini footballs to fans and family in the stands Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Indy marching band members criss-cross each other in close quarters as they perform at halftime on the road at Liberty during the Battle of '76 Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty students react to events on the field as their Raider classmates take on Independence in The Battle of '76 Friday night in Glen Daniel.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Liberty teammates Ryan Simms, left, and Clayton Williams have a few laughs on the sideline as they wait for the Battle of '76 against visiting Independence to get underway Friday night in Glen Daniel.
“We haven’t had a fumble almost all year and we had five tonight,” Independence head coach John H. Lilly said. “That just took all of the momentum away from us. Give credit to a much improved Liberty team. They have turned that program around and they are going to be very tough for the next couple of years. Head coach (Mark) Workman and (assistant) coach (Mark) Montgomery have done a great job. They were really tough tonight. I thought they played defense against us as good as anybody has so far this year.”
The story of the game was told up front in the trenches. The much bigger and veteran line play of the Patriots kept the younger and smaller Raiders frustrated all night.
“They hit some big plays on us up the middle,” Workman explained. “Our kids played tough, but Independence is just big and strong. They controlled the game up front on both sides of the ball.”
Independence pounded Liberty all night behind 255 yards rushing from Cody Fleenor and 247 yards from Atticus Goodson. Goodson had been putting up record numbers all season, but with Liberty shading toward their star back, the Patriots hurt the Raiders up the gut with Fleenor.
“(Liberty) was loading the box wherever Atticus went,” Lilly said. “Give (assistant coach Kevin) Grogg and (assistant) coach (Joe) Dean a lot of credit. They saw that we had to use Atticus some as a decoy. (Liberty) did what it had to do to beat us. We are just tickled to get this win and pleased to be 6-2. It’s all fun now.”
Fleenor, who was named the Most Valuable Player for the Battle of ‘76, scored three times on runs of 45, 51 and 2 yards, but also broke loose in the decisive final quarter on a 74-yard jaunt.
“The main thing that made it work tonight was the (offensive) line, the guys in the back blocking and Atticus (Goodson) taking the whole defense out,” Fleenor said. “He has been our offense all year. I couldn’t have done anything without them.”
Liberty, on the other hand, could muster little on the ground.
“We just couldn’t really get anything going on offense,” Workman said. “The defense was out there for the biggest part of the time. They played with their backs against the wall all night. Hats off to Independence. They played a great game.”
Although the game looked lopsided in the end, year two of the Battle of ‘76 was anybody’s game going into the fourth quarter.
Independence controlled the ball most of the first half and kept Liberty at bay with two interceptions and forced four punts. However, after scoring on the opening drive, Independence could not build on the lead due to a turnover on downs in the red zone an two lost fumbles.
“We moved the ball and got inside the red zone four times, but didn’t score,” Lilly said. “We just had to calm them down. They were getting a little antsy when we started turning the ball over. We didn’t tell them a whole lot, just to calm down and come out and play. It worked for us.”
Fleenor’s second score gave Indy a 13-0 lead early in the the third quarter before Liberty answered back with 43-yard score from Isaac Adkins to Jared Baldwin.
Liberty forced a punt on the next series and had a chance for the go ahead score, but could not capitalize.
Goodson gave the Patriots a cushion with a 23-yard touchdown run, but Liberty refused to go away. Ian Sloan came in for Isaacs who was injured as the fourth quarter started and promptly hit Braden Howell for a 90-yard catch and run to again put Liberty within one score with just over eight minutes to play.
Forced to gamble, Liberty brought the house trying to stop Indy on third down. Goodson made them pay when he broke free on a 58-yard scoring run.
Independence travels to Nicholas County next Friday, while Liberty travels to James Monroe.