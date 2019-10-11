Patriots pound bobcats

Hinton — After each game, Independence goes through the "Patriot Glow."
The concept features Independence players saying something positive about each other, win or lose.
"Ever since I've been here we've done that," Indy head coach John H. Lilly said. "Win by 50 or lose by 50, we always end on a positive note and somebody has to say something positive about somebody else."
There was a lot of glow to go around Friday night.
Independence piled up 284 yards of offense on the ground and pounded Summers County 34-0.
For the second week in a row the Bobcats deployed their run-heavy offense with the tandem of Trent Meador and Markis Crawford. Unlike last week in a 10-8 win over Liberty, it proved largely ineffective against a prepped Patriot squad.
"That offense is tricky," Lilly said. "They do a good job of keeping you off the field. We've got two pretty good defensive ends, though, in Hayden Miller and Marcell Guy and the key to stopping that is two defensive ends. Those guys have to win the off-tackle and I thought they did that tonight.
"Summers fought all night. They have nothing to be ashamed of. They battled like they always do and we knew we'd get their best."
Summers' offense works to keep opposing offenses off the field, which aided the hosts in the opening quarter. Neither team scored in that frame as the clock kept moving.
Fortunately for the Patriots, their ground game proved superior.
With just over two minutes gone in the second quarter, Indy quarterback Phillip Spurlock found paydirt from eight yards out to draw first blood. The game's second score would come on the legs of Spurlock again, as an option fooled the Bobcats defense and 29 yards later he made it a 14-0 game.
"They're big and strong and physical up front and we knew it'd be a challenge for our guys," Summers County head coach Chris Vicars said. "We tried to create some space and we couldn't do it effectively enough. I thought we played well defensively in the first quarter.
"We started with 21 kids and a couple of them get banged up and it starts impacting three or four other positions. It makes you tough and our kids fought through it."
The size of the Patriots continued to be a problem in the second half and their star on offense, sophomore Atticus Goodson, kept pounding at the Bobcats.
Goodson scored three touchdowns after the intermission and returned a punt to the red zone. He finished the night with 206 yards rushing.
"He's a good tailback and reads the bubble really well," Lilly said. "Whenever that tailback's doing something, though, there's five guys up front also doing something. We have five senior linemen up front and they played exceptionally well tonight."
The win moves the Patriots to 5-2 and extends their winning streak to three games after a 34-0 loss of their own against Shady Spring in Week 4.
"It sounds as cliché as can be, but after Shady we got back to the fundamentals," Lilly said. "Just doing the things we do well instead of the things we can't do. I think it was just a little bit of a learning tool for us."
Independence will visit Liberty in the Battle of '76 rivalry game next Friday. Summers (2-5) will host Meadow Bridge.
I 0 14 14 6 — 34
SC 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
I: Spurlock 8 rush (Kick Goodson); 9:30
I: Spurlock 29 rush (Kick Goodson); :50
Third quarter
Goodson 33 rush (Goodson kick); 10:25
Goodson 5 rush (Goodson kick); 7:52
Fourth quarter
Goodson 10 rush (kick fails); 11:37
Individual statistics
Rushing — SC: Meador 9-21, Crawford 17-43, Hicks 1-1, Willie Dodson 5-18; I: Fleenor 5-24, Spurlock 7-48, Martin 1-3, Goodson 23-206, Price 2-6.
Passing — SC: Crawford 0-0-0-0, Dodson 1-1-15-0; Spurlock 2-6-21-1
Receiving — SC: Fox 1-15; I: Goodson 2-32.
Takeaways — SC: Richmond INT.