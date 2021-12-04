Patriots positioned to keep it going

Independence coach John H. Lilly was succinct about his preparations for the Patriots Class AA championship game with Fairmont Senior Friday night at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“We think we have a pretty good game plan,” Lilly said Thursday night, hours before the team was due to head north. “If it turns out that we don’t, we will fix what needs to be fixed and try to do it better the next time.”
Lilly and his staff had a good game plan, but Fairmont, a team steeped in playoff tradition and riding the crest of a three-game postseason win streak on the road, was a little better, beating the Patriots 21-12 to capture its fourth state championship.
So, the obvious question is can the Patriots reclaim the magic of the 2021 season, when they ran the table, putting up crazy offensive numbers behind an eclectic and electric group of skill position players and seasoned group of linemen?
The defense, too, was spot on for most of the season. The 21 points was the most Independence gave up all season – but it was also achieved by two other teams, Midland Trail and Nicholas County.
Obviously, the team will have to replace the school’s all-time leading rusher in Atticus Goodson, who finished the season with 1,894 yards and 29 touchdowns. One of the state’s most prolific players, Goodson finished with a school-record 5,281 yards and 79 career rushing touchdowns.
It must also replace another record-setter in quarterback Logan Phalin, who this year threw for 1,268 yards and 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
But the cupboard certainly isn’t bare when it comes to state championship experience coming back.
Back are both players who scored touchdowns Friday night, Trey Bowers, who caught a 41-yard touchdown reception from Phalin (Bowers’ eighth touchdown reception of the year) and Judah Price, who had a 46-yard touchdown run. Price finished the year with 882 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns and added eight receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns. He had 20 touchdowns total for the Patriots.
Cyrus Goodson, a big-play receiver with over 500 yards rushing and seven touchdown receptions, is also back.
“They have a heck of a team, they should come back and do even better,” Atticus Goodson said. “Hopefully they can have a great year all together. I love those guys to death. Hopefully these guys can come back next year and win it.”
Back is most of Goodson’s line that helped him so much over the course of his career, at least the last two years of it, with Mike Cheek the only fellow senior on the front who will graduate with Goodson and Phalin.
“When I walked in the door, I told the seniors if you stick with us we’ll take you to the state championship if you just buy in, and we accomplished that goal.” Lilly said. “Now we have to get back to work and try to win one.”
Those seniors and Lilly have fashioned a 26-14 record in four years.
Lilly will now get to work redesigning the offense without the feature back who was a school record holder. On the outside looking in it appears Price will be the feature back, but Lilly has said over and over that Tyler Linkswiler, who had nearly 500 yards rushing, could be a starter at other schools. He likely will see an increased workload.
The plan right now would have Bowers moving to quarterback, a position he played in a backup role this year and he is more of a breakaway threat, though Phalin certainly showed his wheels this year, scoring eight touchdowns on the ground, some on long runs.
Lilly has the offseason to figure it out.