Patriots pop Panthers in opener

Teams around the state will have some questions to answer early in the season with shortened preparation and conditioning periods.
For PikeView, the question Saturday was, "How do we look on a back-to-back?"
The answer isn't the one the Panthers hoped for.
Independence opened its season with a 58-47 win over the visiting Panthers Saturday night.
Playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Panthers struggled to find any rhythm on offense, falling into an early 10-0 hole and remaining scoreless until the 1:42 mark of the first quarter.
"Some of it's where we played last night in our first game of the season," PikeView head coach Colton Thompson said. "It was our first real action in a year so I think some of it is that. We tried to condition because we knew it was coming, but I think dead legs set in a little bit quicker than we thought it would and it carried on from there."
The Patriots had some offensive struggles of their own, but when their shots weren't falling they were able to move the ball around for open looks and create points off turnovers.
"Overall we've got areas to improve on, but our top seven or eight, I love what we have," Indy head coach Mike Green said. "Not only are we long and athletic but we have great shooters, even if it didn't show tonight. We want to attack the gaps and get Zack (Bolen) or Cyrus (Goodson) or Michael (McKinney) open. If the double team comes we can kick it out to our shooters."
Leading the way on offense were Goodson and Bolen, who helped the Patriots to a 10-0 advantage that dwindled to 12-4 by the end of the first frame.
Indy's lead continued to shrink at the start of the second quarter as PikeView cut the deficit to 13-8, but a 3-pointer and layup from Bolen pushed the lead to 10.
"Zack's been a four-year starter here," Green said. "Last year when I came here I inherited Zack and he's just a solid player that loves the game of basketball. He's long and lanky and can get to the rim and shoot. He played a great game and he's our senior leader, so we expect that. It's the first game of the year, but he played very well."
While it appeared the Patriots would pull away for an easy opening night win, the Panthers had other ideas, catching a second wind.
An 11-1 run in the final two minutes of the half, spurred by Kobey Taylor-Williams, helped trim the deficit to just a point and the Patriots settled for a 22-19 lead at the half.
Unfortunately for the visitors, that second quarter was a tale of how the night would go.
Indy opened up the second half with an 8-2 run and, while PikeView routinely cut the deficit to around six points, Indy always had an answer, whether it was Bolen hitting a big shot or the rest of the Indy defense forcing turnovers and creating easy looks.
"We've really worked hard on defense and be a defensive team that's going to play good strong, fundamental man-to-man defense," Green said. "We did get a little winded there in that second quarter but we try to always tell them to think team first because when you get tired you usually just start thinking about yourself and how tired you are. We had some great defensive rotations and overall for the first game of the year, I'm happy with where we're at but we still have a lot of room for improvement."
Bolen led all scorers with 22 points, while Goodson added 14 for the Patriots. Taylor-Williams led PikeView with 15 points.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
PikeView (1-1)
Kpbey Taylor-Williams 15, Ryan Pennington 6, Jake Coalson 10, Dylan Blake 8, Kameron Lawson 2, Kaleb Dunn 3, Nathan Riffe 3
Independence (1-0)
Zack Bolen 22, Michael McKinney 7, Logan Phalan 9, Cyrus Goodson 14, Brady Green 5, AJ Zilinski 1
PV: 4 15 12 16 — 47
I: 12 10 17 19 — 58
3-Pointers — PV: 4 (Taylor-Williams 1, Pennington 2, Dunn 1); I: 4 (Bolen 2, McKinney 1, Green 1). Fouled Out — None.