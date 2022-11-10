John H. Lilly had a vision when he walked into the Independence fieldhouse five years ago.
He might have been the only one.
But that vision is becoming clear these days.
“I don’t think anyone thought, when we came in here, that we would be talked about in the same breath with the Bluefields and the Fairmonts ,” Lilly said Sunday, after pairings were released for the upcoming Class AA playoffs. “But that was always our goal from Day 1 to build the program that people here could be proud of, like a Bluefield or a Fairmont. They are the standard in Class AA football.
“And I think we are starting to get mentioned with those programs. We haven’t lost a regular season game in two-and-a-half years, we made it to the state championship game last year, we had a Kennedy Award winner (Atticus Goodson), we have a state record holder (Judah Price), we have improved our facilities and we aren’t done yet”
And once again the Patriots are one of the top teams in the Class AA playoff bracket.
They have been mentioned with the two Class AA bell cows because the Patriots have played both in the last two years in the playoffs.
In 2020, after getting a Covid forfeit from No. 3 Frankfort, the No. 14 Patriots lost 43-15 at Fairmont in the second round.
Last year the Patriots beat Bluefield 34-20 in the semifinals and then lost to Fairmont 21-12 in the state championship game.
The Patriots have made three straight playoff appearances, have two undefeated seasons and, so far, one championship game appearance. That might not be on scale with the Fairmonts and Bluefields that have combined to win four of the last six championships. You have to go back to 2015 to find a year where a Bluefield or Fairmont has not been in the playoffs.
But you have to start somewhere, and as the numbers bare out Independence is starting to hit the lofty highs Lilly saw in 2017.
And don’t look now, but here they come again. The Patriots open with Bluefield tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the third game between the two (Independence won the previous two, winning on Sept. 30, 44-16) and if they win there will likely host No. 7 Fairmont.
Lilly picking Bluefield as a model makes sense. The Beavers are Lilly’s alma mater, and he coached there with coach Fred Simon when Simon took over the program.
“You will never hear me say a disrespectful word about Bluefield,” Lilly said. “As a coach the biggest compliment you can pay a program is to say you want to build your program like another. If we can get to the point where we are competing in the way a Bluefield has, six straight semifinals, state championships, then we can say that is a real accomplishment for us.”
Independence is small on scale compared to the Bluefields and Fairmonts. In fact, Fairmont was most recently a Class AAA team in 2011 (and missed the cutoff and a return trip to AAA by one student in 2019).
But they have had as good a run on talent as anyone.
Running back Atticus Goodson ran for a school-record 1,907 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in winning the Kennedy Award in 2021.
Right now, running back Judah Price is ahead of Goodson’s pace of 1,765 yards and 28 touchdowns (he played in 10 games last year) with 1,793 yards and 38 touchdowns. His 300 points set a new regular season record and are just 26 off the modern all-time scoring record by Morgantown’s Spencer Farley in 2004 with 326 in 14 games (Price has played nine) and 59 from Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn’s mark of 359 set in 1922.
Makes you wonder what Tyler Linkswiler might do next year. He does have 923 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two seasons combined.
Lilly has started four different quarterbacks in four years. The last two have been record setters. The latest is Trey Bowers, a converted wide receiver who completed 54 of 77 passes (70.1 percent completion percentage) for 1,308 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 623 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Cyrus Goodson has 26 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns, and Colten Caron has 16 for 358 and two touchdowns.
The lines are both good. On offense there is Logan Isom, a returning all-stater, Brady Grimmett, Parker Withrow, Aaron Shiflett and Fisher Williams.
The defense has been even better, giving up just 31 points and two non-kick touchdowns, one rushing and one passing touchdown. Bluefield’s 16 points in the loss in September accounts for over half the points scored on Independence, and they scored on a long pass and a kick return. Poca had a rushing touchdown, Nicholas the other kick return touchdown. Independence did not allow a 100-yard rusher or passer in the regular season.
The linebacker corps of returning all-stater Jordan Harvey, Derrick Hypes and Chandler Johnson is among the best in AA, and the secondary boasts two all-staters in Cy Goodson and Bowers.
This year was an off year in southern West Virginia for Class AA football, but Independence did what it needed to do, scoring 520 points, tied for second-most in the state with Martinsburg (57.8 per game, second most) and winning by a margin of 54.4 points per game, tops in the state. The defense at 31 points also leads the state in fewest points allowed.
Bluefield has found itself offensively after a tough 1-5 opening stretch, but the Beavers have won four straight since the loss to Indy.
Caleb Fuller leads the way, completing 115 of 191 for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns with just four interceptions. The top target is RJ Hairston with 33 catches for 664 yards and six touchdowns and the leading rusher, with Amir Hairston lost to a broken leg two weeks before the Indy game, is Gerrard Wade, who has 547 yards and seven touchdowns. Fuller has 368 and 10 rushing touchdowns.
