Patriots' Perdue repeats as Class AA-A 106-pound state champion

HUNTINGTON — Dillon Perdue of Independence completed a takedown with less than 10 seconds left in overtime to defeat Logan Davis of Oak Glen 7-5 to win his second straight Class AA-A 106-pound state championship Saturday at the 75th annual state wrestling tournament.
Perdue led 4-0 after the first period, but Davis was able to hit a pair of takedowns in the third, including one in the finals seconds to force the extra period.
Perdue hit a single-leg with 15 seconds left. Davis fought it but Perdue was able to get it turned with eight seconds to go to secure the title.
This story will be updated.