Patriots now looking to the future

What everyone knew was going to be a difficult season for Independence came to a bruising end Friday night.
The Patriots led Class AA powerhouse Fairmont 8-0 late in the first quarter, but the Polar Bears went on to score 43 straight points and beat Indy 43-15 in the state quarterfinals.
Not the way any team wants to go out, certainly. But the season was a step in the right direction for Independence, which was making its first postseason appearance since 2016.
"We played one of the best teams in the state, I thought, toe-to-toe, and then we made a couple of mental mistakes in the third quarter and they did what good teams do, they capitalized," third-year Independence coach John H. Lilly told the Times West Virginian of Fairmont. "If we don't turn the ball over, I think we make it a game, but I congratulate them — they did a good job at halftime adjusting to us."
Indy trailed just 15-8 at halftime before Fairmont ran away with 28 points in the third quarter.
Atticus Goodson's 2-yard run with 4:57 to play in the first quarter gave Independence (5-3) its temporary lead. Goodson, the state's third-leading scorer this season, finished with 110 yards on 24 carries.
Judah Price ended the Patriots’ scoring drought with a 6-yard TD run with 6:51 to play.
It was the end of an overall solid season for an Independence team that had to rely on a number of young players. Senior quarterback Isaiah Duncan ran the offense throughout the season and Goodson was as good as expected, but underclassmen such as Price, Cyrus Goodson and Trey Bowers give the Patriots hope for the future.
"We wanted to earn respect and I'm real proud of my guys," Lilly said after the game. "We threw the kitchen sink at them."
Like most other teams across the state, the Patriots had to contend with Covid-19. The first five weeks of the season went off without a hitch, but they played only three more games over a seven-week span.
Through it all, Lilly was impressed with the way the players handled the inconsistencies and distractions.
"I've said this all along to anybody, I think the kids handle it better than the adults," Lilly said. "The kids seem to take it in stride. I think it's more difficult on adults.
"It's been tough. Our kids have really overcome a lot. We've been quarantined twice. One was a full quarantine and the other was about half our team quarantined, and a coach. So I'm really proud of how our kids handled this. We went a three-week stretch where we didn't play a game, and we didn't have our full team together until Tuesday before we played the game (Oct. 23 against Nicholas County). We came out and still won the game.
"I think that speaks volumes for those young men and their dedication and their commitment to what we're doing. They totally bought in to what we're trying to do. Our philosophy — 'Win in the weight room' — we never deviate from that. I'm really proud of our guys. I think they have overcome so much. I think a lot of people would have not thought this team was a playoff team, starting 14 sophomores and one freshman. But these guys just continually got better each and every week."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber