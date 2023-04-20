On Independence’s recent trip to Myrtle Beach, coach Ken Adkins made a concerted effort to get his young players some time.
However, after a 10-0 loss Hartford, NY on April 12, Adkins scuttled that plan in favor of another plan.
“In Buckland We Trust,” he said, meaning pitcher Delaney Buckland.
He trusted Buckland with both ends of a key Region 3 doubleheader matchup with Shady Spring on Thursday night and she delivered with a 7-1 and 8-0 sweep to give the Patriots probably home field advantage in next month’s postseason play.
“We’ve got two good young pitchers but for us to go where we want to go, we’re going to ride Delaney,” Adkins said. “We need to develop these young pitchers because when we get to the end, and I’ve been there, you’ve got to have two pitchers. But when we play these sectional games, when you’re playing a a game that means you’re going to have home field advantage throughout the whole regional, then you’ve got to win those games, well, In Buckland We Trust. That’s how we roll.”
Buckland shined against Shady, allowing just four hits and a run with no walks and 12 strikeouts in the 7-1 win and only three hits and no walks with five strikeouts in a quick 8-0 second game victory. In that game Buckland threw 59 pitches and 49 were for strikes.
“Hitting on the inside and outside part of the plate,” Buckland said of what was working in Thursday’s sweep of Shady Spring. “That’s where I like to be, and it seemed to be working for me today.”
All told the senior worked 12 innings and through a total of 143 pitches and 117 were strikes. She averaged just under 12 pitches per inning. She had 17 total strikeouts and allowed seven hits and the big thing is she didn’t walk a batter, pelting the strike zone with strike after strike.
Buckland was the difference said Shady coach Nikki Mays, whose two starters were freshman Avary Bragg and sophomore Raegan Lane.
“When you have a senior pitcher against a freshman and a sophomore it is a difference, just because of experience and the grind you find at this level. But we will get there.
Shady did hit the ball, but when they did more often than not the Patriots were making plays in the field, most notably in the outfield.
“It’s key in a game like this when you lose some velocity that you make them hit it and you have players who can make plays and we have a pretty good defense,” Adkins said.
The way Buckland was zeroing in on the strike zone Shady had no choice but to swing.
Shady Spring’s three outfielders, left fielder Emma Lilly, centerfielder Kendall Martin and right fielder Allie Warden all had nice plays in the field.
In several instances it kept Shady Spring from potential extra bases or run-scoring opportunities.
“That’s what I explained to our (outfielders),” Mays said. “You have to lay it out on the line. Because if you don’t that’s the opportunity for somebody to jump ahead or make some plays and get that momentum to string it together. If they don’t stop those plays, who knows what happens.”
Savannah Stanley had two hits and scored two runs, the second the game-ending eighth run when she scored from first on a single by Avorie Varney. Stanley was on her horse and even with the ball in the infield Adkins sent to galloping Stanley, who had reached on a single.
Ironically, the Patriots first out of the sixth inning came when Harmony Mills tried to stretch a single to a double. But, Adkins said, that was the point.
“They (Shady Spring) are young in a lot of places,” Adkins said. “We knew if we were aggressive, we might get caught a couple of times, but we were going to push and take the extra base on the throw. Young kids hit cutoffs. That’s what you preach, hit the cutoffs. Once we saw that that was what they were doing then you know you can take that because the cutoff has her back to you. We said before the game we were going to stretch those. The whole game we were able to get runners in scoring position and almost every time t was at the bottom of the order and people at the top were driving them home.”
It seemed to typify the evening.
Buckland got things rolling for the Patriots in both ends, walking to start both games.
In game one she walked and courtesy runner Zoe Bragg scored on Kendall Martin’s two-out double. Martin and Kassidy Bradbury, who walked, both came around to score on a wild pitch and a passed ball.
A ground out by Bradbury in the third scored Lilly who had walked and made it 4-0.
Kendra Pizzino, who had two of the Tigers’ four hits (Avary Bragg had the other two) had a double to lead off the fourth and scored on Bragg’s groundout.
Back-to-back doubles by Hypes and Lilly made it 7-1.
Hypes, Lilly and Martin each had two hits, and each had a double in the win.
In the second game Buckland walked and Zoe Bragg (who scored four runs in the two games as Buckland’s courtesy runner) and Lilly plated runs to make it 2-0. A hit parade of three singles and a walk at the bottom of the order enabled the Patriots to score four runs to put the game at 7-0 setting the stage for the final inning. Hypes’ two-run double was a big blow in the inning.
“We missed the first game with them, so they hadn’t seen us, and we hadn’t seen them,” Adkins said. “I told the kids we want to come out and establish Independence softball right off the bat — hit the ball, run the bases, be aggressive, take the fight to them. and we did a good job with that.”
