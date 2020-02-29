Patriots in unfamiliar spot

huntington — Independence's stay on the final night of the state wrestling tournament ended a little sooner than accustomed.
The Patriots' fifth-place finish is no small feat. But when you've been as successful as the Patriots have been most of the last decade, fifth place can feel disappointing.
"It's been a long weekend for sure," head coach Jeremy Hart said. "I'm super proud of the guys who battled back. We had some guys lose some really close matches."
Independence's streak of finishing at least second ended at eight season. The Patriots won five straight Class AA state titles from 2014-18 and were runners-up in 2012, 2013 and 2019.
Four wrestlers placed for Independence, led by freshman Judah Price's runner-up finish at 120 pounds. He fell 4-1 to Isaac Short of Point Pleasant.
"I absolutely hate it for Judah Price, losing in the finals, because that kid does everything the right way," Hart said. "He's always training and is always in the weight room. I hate it for him, but he's got three more years to do it."
Price's ascension in latter half of the way and the performance of fellow freshmen Colton Caron and Austin Derringer give the Patriots promise for the future.
"I think this kind of gets their feet wet and I know they're going to be in the weight room and working out in the summer," Hart said. "Coming here and experiencing it, that makes you want to get it that much more."
Senior Sean Dawson finished fifth at 145 pounds and finished his career as a four-time state place winner. He was a state finalist as a sophomore and junior.
"I hate to lose this one here," Hart said, gesturing toward Dawson. "He's really taken these young guys under his wing and worked with them a lot."
Bryce Perdue (126) placed third for the third straight year, and Sam Adams was third at 170. Both will be seniors next season.
"Bryce Perdue comes that close every year," Hart said. "He always battles back. He had a good tournament."
