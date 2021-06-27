Patriots have much to look forward to

CHARLESTON — Independence did not get the result it hoped for at the state baseball tournament, falling to North Marion 7-2 in the Class AA semifinals at Appalachian Power Park.
But the team certainly has an opportunity to make a repeat visit with seven starters and the entire pitching staff returning next season.
Only two starters have graduated, catcher Caleb Daniels and third baseman Hunter Schoolcraft.
If nothing else, the appearance in the tournament gives the returning players a taste of the tournament, what to expect if they can make it back and some momentum going forward.
“It’s a tough environment to play in,” Independence coach Scott Cuthbert said. “The unknowns, you’re so structured (and) there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s the nature of the beast, but it’s so different than what they do in the regular season.”
Sectional rival Shady Spring returns a plethora of outstanding players and Bluefield, while losing valuable players, returns talent at several spots.
Independence went 2-1 against Shady Spring in the section tournament and beat Bluefield 2-1 in the three game Region 3 tournament.
Still, the Patriots return a big portion of the group that finished with a 23-5 record.
Returning next year are the top four hitters in the lineup, center fielder Atticus Goodson (.405, 48 runs, 19 RBIs), shortstop Michael McKinney (.430, 41 runs, 35 RBIs), left fielder Carson Brown (.309 31 runs, 24 RBIs) and second baseman Clay Basham (.468, 37 runs, 54 RBIs). The quartet at the top of the order accounted for 157 runs, roughly 54 percent of the team’s runs. They also combined to hit .428 (140 hits, 327 at-bats) with 32 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 130 RBIs.
Also back are first baseman Andy Lester (.382) and right fielder Elijah Farrington (.419) and several players who doubled in platoon or designated hitter roles like Cyus Goodson, Dylan Darnell and Tanner Sipes.
Most of the pitching staff returns, with the exception of Schoolcraft, who was 6-1 with a .3.47 ERA.
On the mound, Goodson, who started the state tournament game, is back after going 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA. Also back is Basham (5-1, 2.33 ERA), Tanner Sipes, who worked two innings in the state tournament (and was 3-1, 1.80 ERA), Lester (2-0, 2.33 ERA) and McKinney (2-1, 3.12 ERA).
And that doesn’t include Darnell, who was expected to contend for the ace role this spring before his season was cut short by a shoulder injury. He is expected to return to pitching duties next season.
Cuthbert said there was a hidden plus of keeping the team together longer.
“What a lot of people forget about, too, is we’ve had an extra two or three weeks of practice on top of (what many teams had after being eliminated),” Cuthbert said. “It’s getting a lot of kids extra work.”
Also there is a little bit of history at play. After Cuthbert took his first team to the state tournament in 2013, the Patriots were able to get back the next season.
“I know the first two times we made it, I thought we were more prepared the second year,” Cuthbert said. “But you never know if those opportunities are going to come around again.
“Looking in our region Shady is going to be real good again next year and Bluefield has a lot back as well. You have to seize every opportunity that you can.”