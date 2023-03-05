Independence's Judah Price celebrates with brother Connor Gibson after defeating Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris 7-3 in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Independence's Jesse Adams, above, pins Lewis County's Trenton Bush in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Independence's Colten Caron, above, tosses Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Independence's Josh Hart, above, wrestles Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, wrestles East Fairmont's Xaden Willett in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett by pin 4-1.
Patriots have 5 champions, tie with Point Pleasant for state runner-up (With Gallery)
HUNTINGTON — The goal ultimately was to surpass Point Pleasant, which Fairmont was able to do Saturday night.
Independence was at least about to catch up to the four-time state champion.
Paced by five individual state champions, the Patriots finished the Class AA state tournament tied with Point to share runner-up honors. Both teams closed the weekend with 177.5 points.
The Polar Bears finished with 206 points and ended Point Pleasant’s four-year run. Fairmont is only the second team other than Oak Glen (13), Point Pleasant (7) and Independence (6) to win the Class AA state title over the last 28 seasons.
The other was Greenbrier West (as a Class A team) in 2013.
“Pretty solid,” said Cliff Warden, who completed his first season back as Independence head coach after leaving for Virginia in 2017. “(Friday) night, six (semifinal winners) out of seven. Tonight, five (winners) out of six (finalists). We would have liked to have gotten all of them, but it doesn’t always happen that way.”
Dillon Perdue (106 pounds), Judah Price (150), Jesse Adams (165), Colten Caron (175) and Josh Hart (190) all won titles for the Patriots, who had their first runner-up finish since 2019, the year Point Pleasant ended their five-year run as state champs.
Perdue made quick work of East Fairmont’s Xaden Willett, pinning him 1:19 into the match. It’s the third state championship for the junior, who joined Robert Rash, Noah Adams, Jacob Hart and Connor Gibson as three-time state champs in school history.
“Just looking up to Connor Gibson, Noah Adams, guys like that, they really inspired me at a young age to be the wrestler I am today,” Perdue said. “Just having those guys to look up to really made me the wrestler I am today.”
Perdue (18-2) had to overcome a lot just to get ready for the postseason. He had to withdraw from the Fallen Heroes Tournament in December because of an illness that ultimately limited him to 11 matches before coming back full-time for the Coalfield Conference Tournament on Feb. 11.
“It’s definitely extra special with everything I’ve been through,” Perdue said. “I was hospitalized four times in January. So being able to overcome that and be back on top, it’s more than everything to me. It means so much to me.”
Up next for Perdue is the chance to do something special. Jacob Hart is the only wrestler in school history to win four state championships (2014-2017), a feat only 24 wrestlers in West Virginia history have been able to pull off.
“The mission’s not over yet,” Perdue said. “We got three but we want four, so that’s what we’re going to keep working for till next year. Whoever’s in my way, I guess we’ll see next March. It’ll be good times for sure.”
Price capped off his high school career with what had been an elusive state championship. He defeated Berkeley Springs’ Isaac Harris 7-3 for the win.
It wasn’t the dominant result Price had been used to — he won his first match of the tournament via pin and the next two by major decision — but it got the job done.
It also added to what has been a dream senior year for Price, who in December was named the Kennedy Award winner as the state’s top high school football player after helping lead the Patriots to the Class AA state championship. He was then named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year in January.
Price was also named the Class AA Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“It’s a lifelong dream,” Price said. “It feels better than the football (title) just because I’ve worked for this one my whole life and it’s finally paid off. Cliff told me it’s long overdue and it’s my payday.
“A lot of adversity came throughout my high school career. I’m just glad it finally paid off.”
Price fell in the finals as a freshman and junior, and couldn’t compete his sophomore year due to Covid protocol.
After the match he shared an emotional moment with Gibson, his brother and an Independence assistant coach.
“We’ve been working really, really hard in the mat room every day,” Price said. “I’ve done him some good and he’s done me some good. All through my high school career I wanted to chase his three titles. That was kind of my goal.”
Price does leave with some bragging rights.
“I got a WSAZ (Invitational) title on him,” Price said. “He doesn’t have one of those.”
Price finished the season 49-2 and did not lose to a West Virginia wrestler.
Jesse Adams also won his first title, but he hopes to eventually join that list of four-time champions. The freshman was ahead of Lewis County’s Trenton Bush 7-3 when he pinned him 14 seconds into the third period.
“I’ve worked my butt off getting here, going through ups and downs through the season,” Adams said. “So it feels great knowing that I still had it in me to do it.”
Adams (43-8) suffered a broken arm at the Winners Choice Tournament in Fairmont on Jan. 14 and didn’t wrestle again until the Region 3 tournament on Feb. 18.
“It does (mean more), but I knew what I could do,” he said. “I knew if I stayed training, if I had the right people in my corner, that no one could stop me.”
Caron repeated as state champion and went through the same wrestler as last year to get there, pinning Adam Angel of Cameron for the 175-pound title.
“Ever since I was little I wanted to win a state title, and to be able to call myself a two-timer is nice,” Caron said.
Caron (33-3) applied last year’s narrow decision over Angel to Saturday night’s victory.
“It was more like, don’t let the same thing happen from last year,” Caron said. “Not going to overtime, try to get the match over with.”
He seemed on his way to doing that, leading 4-0 when he pinned Angel with 31 seconds left in the second.
Josh Hart outlasted Nicholas County’s Dalton Hanshaw for a 3-2 victory and the 190-pound championship. He avenged a loss to the Grizzlies senior at the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals in Summerville.
“I feel like everything I’ve been doing the last few years finally paid off,” said Hart, 49-8.
“I just wrestled the way we planned to wrestle. Stay out of anything that put me in danger. If I had to win 1-0 or 3-2, a win’s a win.”
Senior heavyweight Logan Isom (43-7) drew a tough assignment in the finals and was pinned by Point Pleasant’s Kolton Weaver early in the second period. Weaver placed eighth at the prestigious Walsh Ironman tournament in December.
Also placing for Independence was Caelyb Nichols, who wrapped up a strong junior season with a fourth-place finish at 144.
The Patriots lose five seniors but return several wrestlers and have more on their way from middle school.
“We’ve got six or seven eighth-graders coming to us,” Warden said. “We’ve got to get our club going again. Start lifting weights and keep grinding.”
And for those who did not have a strong weekend, Warden said he encouraged them to be inspired by that leading into next year.
“I wasn’t mean to them, but I told them, ‘Embrace the feeling you’ve got right now,’” Warden said. “And if we don’t want that feeling, there’s 365 days until the next one happens.”
