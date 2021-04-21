Patriots have 4 in semifinals

Independence’s Sam Adams, top, and Lewis County’s Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170-pound match at the Class AA-A state wrestling tournament Wednesday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.Ryan Fischer/ For The Register-Herald

 Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald

The Perdue brothers are aiming for a memorable day in Huntington.

Independence senior Bryce Perdue and his little brother, freshman Dillon Perdue, are two of the Patriots who will wrestle in the Class AA-A semifinals as the state tournament wraps up Thursday.

Bryce Perdue will take on Isaac Harris of Berkeley Springs at 126 pounds and Dillon Perdue — who made his debut in the Region 3 tournament and won the championship — will face Oak Glen's Josh Dudley at 106.

Also in the semifinals are John Sanders at 113 and Sam Adams at 170.

Colton Caron is still alive in the consolations at 145.

The day got off to a bad start when the Patriots lost six of their 14 wrestlers. Five of them are out due to contact tracing and another was injured in practice and had to withdraw.

Still, Independence finished with 46 points and is in fifth place in the team standings.

"I'm really proud of the way our kids who were able to wrestle competed today," coach Jeremy Hart said. "They are here without a lot of their teammates and they still went out and fough for every point.

"I'm also really disappointed for the kids we don't have here. They are kids who have worked really hard and done everything they were asked to do. It's disappointing that they didn't get the opportunity to show the state what kind of wrestlers they are. In my opinion, the people in charge of doing what's best for them let them down."

Meanwhile, two-time defending Class A champion Greenbrier West had a disappointing first day. The Cavaliers went in with 10 wrestlers but only three remain for the final day.

Senior Noah Brown, the 220-pound state champion last season, remained unbeaten at heavyweight. He will take on Weir's Jordan Brueck in the semifinals.

Sophomore Dalton Heath (160) and freshman Cole Vandall (170) are in the consolations.

Greenbrier West has 26.5 points, which is tied for fourth with Petersburg among Class A teams. Wirt County is first with 30, St. Marys second with 27.5 and Moorefield third with 27.

Other local wrestlers in the consolations are Joshua Goode of Shady Spring (120), his teammate Andrew Shrewsberry (152), Dalton Hanshaw of Nicholas County (170) and Jeff Bowles of Liberty (220).

The semifinals and remaining consolation matches will begin at 10 a.m. The finals are set for 6:30 p.m.

