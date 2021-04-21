Independence’s Sam Adams, top, and Lewis County’s Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170-pound match at the Class AA-A state wrestling tournament Wednesday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.Ryan Fischer/ For The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Patriots have 4 in semifinals (With Gallery)
By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
The Perdue brothers are aiming for a memorable day in Huntington.
Independence senior Bryce Perdue and his little brother, freshman Dillon Perdue, are two of the Patriots who will wrestle in the Class AA-A semifinals as the state tournament wraps up Thursday.
Bryce Perdue will take on Isaac Harris of Berkeley Springs at 126 pounds and Dillon Perdue — who made his debut in the Region 3 tournament and won the championship — will face Oak Glen's Josh Dudley at 106.
1 of 22
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from right, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from top, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Independence's Sam Adams, top, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, top, and Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. (Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald)
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, from right, and Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. (Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald)
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, top, and Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence coaches Jeremy Hart, from right, and Chris Nelson instruct wrestler Colton Caron during the 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, top, slams Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt to the mat as they compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, from right, and Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath, top, competes with Mingo Central's Ethan Williams during a 160lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher instructs his wrestler Dalton Heath during the 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath, from left, competes with Mingo Central's Ethan Williams during a 160lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath, bottom, competes with Mingo Central's Ethan Williams during a 160lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath, top, competes with Mingo Central's Ethan Williams during a 160lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Eli White, from top, competes against Tyler Cons Sean Winfrey during a 152lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Eli White, from right, takes on Tyler Cons' Sean Winfrey during a 152lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Eli White, from left, competes against Tyler Cons Sean Winfrey during a 152lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament
1 of 22
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from right, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from left, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Sam Adams, from top, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Independence's Sam Adams, top, and Lewis County's Ethan Leavitt compete during a 170lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, top, and Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. (Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald)
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, from right, and Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. (Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald)
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, top, and Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence coaches Jeremy Hart, from right, and Chris Nelson instruct wrestler Colton Caron during the 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, top, slams Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt to the mat as they compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Independence's Colton Caron, from right, and Philip Barbour's Bailey Wilt compete during a 145lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath, top, competes with Mingo Central's Ethan Williams during a 160lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher instructs his wrestler Dalton Heath during the 2021 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath, from left, competes with Mingo Central's Ethan Williams during a 160lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath, bottom, competes with Mingo Central's Ethan Williams during a 160lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath, top, competes with Mingo Central's Ethan Williams during a 160lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Eli White, from top, competes against Tyler Cons Sean Winfrey during a 152lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Eli White, from right, takes on Tyler Cons' Sean Winfrey during a 152lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West's Eli White, from left, competes against Tyler Cons Sean Winfrey during a 152lb match at the Class AA/A West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Ryan Fischer/for The Register-Herald
Also in the semifinals are John Sanders at 113 and Sam Adams at 170.
Colton Caron is still alive in the consolations at 145.
The day got off to a bad start when the Patriots lost six of their 14 wrestlers. Five of them are out due to contact tracing and another was injured in practice and had to withdraw.
Still, Independence finished with 46 points and is in fifth place in the team standings.
"I'm really proud of the way our kids who were able to wrestle competed today," coach Jeremy Hart said. "They are here without a lot of their teammates and they still went out and fough for every point.
"I'm also really disappointed for the kids we don't have here. They are kids who have worked really hard and done everything they were asked to do. It's disappointing that they didn't get the opportunity to show the state what kind of wrestlers they are. In my opinion, the people in charge of doing what's best for them let them down."
Meanwhile, two-time defending Class A champion Greenbrier West had a disappointing first day. The Cavaliers went in with 10 wrestlers but only three remain for the final day.
Senior Noah Brown, the 220-pound state champion last season, remained unbeaten at heavyweight. He will take on Weir's Jordan Brueck in the semifinals.
Sophomore Dalton Heath (160) and freshman Cole Vandall (170) are in the consolations.
Greenbrier West has 26.5 points, which is tied for fourth with Petersburg among Class A teams. Wirt County is first with 30, St. Marys second with 27.5 and Moorefield third with 27.
Other local wrestlers in the consolations are Joshua Goode of Shady Spring (120), his teammate Andrew Shrewsberry (152), Dalton Hanshaw of Nicholas County (170) and Jeff Bowles of Liberty (220).
The semifinals and remaining consolation matches will begin at 10 a.m. The finals are set for 6:30 p.m.