Cyrus Goodson, of Independence, jumps over Oak Hill defender during game at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Patriots get going, run off from Red Devils (With Gallery)
By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
It took the offense a little while to get clicking for Independence, which had a lot to do with Oak Hill's defense.
"They're a very well-coached football team and it took us a minute to figure out what they were doing," Independence coach John H. Lilly said.
But figure it out the Patriots did, and it led to a 40-0 victory Friday night at George D. Covey Field.
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 2.jpg
Independence football team enters the field for game against Oak Hill at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 10.jpg
Judah Price, of Independence, breaks away for a large gain againstf Oak Hill at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 4.jpg
Independence student section celebrating during game against Oak Hill at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 13.jpg
Independence quarterback Trey Bowers gets brought down by Oak Hill defender during game at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
ARH 1.jpg
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 9.jpg
Judah Price, of Independence, right, tries to break away from Omar Lewis, of Oak Hill during first half action at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 6.jpg
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 1.jpg
Independence students taking a selfie during game against Oak Hill at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 3.jpg
Independence band performing the Star-Spangle Banner before game against Oak Hill at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
ARH 2.jpg
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 7.jpg
Oak Hill cheerleaders rooting for their team at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 12.jpg
Logan Isom lifts up Judah Price, of Independence, after scoring a touchdown againstf Oak Hill at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 8.jpg
Judah Price, of Independence, right, brings down Malachi Lewis, of Oak Hill during first half action at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 17.jpg
Independence head coach John Lilly speaks with his players during game against Oak Hill at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
ARH 3.jpg
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 11.jpg
Cyrus Goodson, of Independence, jumps over Oak Hill defender during game at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 5.jpg
Oak Hill Band members rooting for their team at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 16.jpg
Oak Hill head coach Dave Moneypenny during game at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 14.jpg
Colten Caron, of Independence, left, runs up field after pulling in a catch againstf Oak Hill at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
090322 Indy vs Oak Hill 15.jpg
Cyrus Goodson, of Independence, intercepts a pass againstr Oak Hill during game at Independence High School Friday night. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
ARH 4.jpg
Judah Price scored a pair of touchdowns, giving him seven through the Patriots' first two games. Indy won both by a combined score of 100-0.
Oak Hill (1-1) was coming off last week's 17-7 win over Nicholas County. The defense stood out, holding Grizzlies running back Kaleb Clark to under 100 yards, something that had not been done in 11 games.
The Red Devils had their moments defensively against the Patriots early, forcing them to punt and a turnover on downs on their first two possessions. And Elijah Gray came up with a big interception with just under 11 seconds left in the first half after Cyrus Goodson had done the same for the Patiots.
Oak Hill just didn't have enough of those moments, and the Patriots had too many weapons.
One of them is new — Wyoming East transfer Chandler Johnson, whose interception at the Oak Hill 40-yard line finally got Indy going.
The ensuing drive ended with a 6-yard touchdown run from Price and a two-point conversion from Tyler Linkswiler on the last play of the first quarter. They scored on their next possession, a 2-yarder from Price, who also scored the conversion and the Patriots took a 16-0 lead in a span of five minutes.
Price's second score was set up by Johnson's second big play. On the first snap of the series from his 17, Indy quarterback Trey Bowers struggled controlling the snap but as soon as he did, he spotted Johnson all alone in the middle of the field for an easy snap. Johnson turned around and took it all the way to the Oak Hill 4.
"(Coach) Dave (Moneypenny) and Oak Hill, they're a good football team. We just took advantage of a couple of big plays," Lilly said. "I think that was the difference."
A 12-yard keeper by Bowers put the Patriots up 24-0 at halftime before they ran away in the third quarter.
Oak Hill had no answers out of the locker room. Price ran it well on the quarter's opening drive, carrying five times for 38 yards. The Patriots were temporarily slowed by a personal foul, but Bowers responded with a 14-yard run.
The series culminated with a 1-yard TD by Linkswiler and Bowers' two-point pass to Derrick Hypes for a 32-0 lead.
OaK Hill went three-and-out on its first drive of the quarter, and Indy took advantage with another explosive play — an 87-yard touchdown connection from Bowers to Colten Caron. Price ran in the conversion to make it a 40-point game, and the fourth quarter had a theme familiar at Independence games — a running clock.
Meanwhile, the Patriots defense pitched its second shutout to start the season. Oak Hill made things difficult with its wing-T, with players such as Alex Colaiseno, Alex Baxter and Omar Lewis moving the ball on misdirection.
"I think they take pride in that (the shutout)," Lilly said of his defense. "We know we've got a long way to go, but for tonight those guys played their hearts out. It's a very difficult offense to stop, the wing-T. I thought our guys did their assignments. We had to be very disciplined with it and I was a little worried with that because we pin our ears and go a lot.
"Oak Hill's a good football team and we're pleased to get the win."
The Patriots have an anticipated date at Poca next Friday night, while the Red Devils host Princeton.
