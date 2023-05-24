SOUTH CHARLESTON — Independence dropped its Class AA state softball opener to five-time defending champion Herbert Hoover 4-2 on Wednesday.
The Patriots will try to stave off elimination at 4:30 p.m., facing Oak Glen. The Golden Bears lost their first game, 8-1 to Winfield.
There was nothing wrong with the glove side of the equation. The Patriots just couldn’t muster many hits, as the Huskies outhit them 11 to 5.
Left fielder Emma Lilly had two outstanding running catches to help keep the Huskies at bay, and shortstop Alli Hypes had a nice backhanded stop to throw a runner out and made a fine running grab in foul ground, slamming into the Patriots dugout but holding on with one out and the bases loaded. Lilly had her second outstanding grab in left to cool that potential uprising.
“We were very fortunate we played great defense today,” Adkins said. “Emma Lilly saved how many runs out there today in left field? Delaney did a good job keeping them at bay after the first. Alli Hypes made a big play to keep them out of the big inning.”
Sydney Bright had a line-drive two-run homer in the top of the first for the Huskies, her sixth home run of the year. Indy answered with one. After the inning was extended when an illegal pitch call on Herbert Hoover (Laila Varney failed to maintain contact with the pitcher’s plate) overturned a potential inning-ending double play, Kendall Martin ripped a double off the base of the fence to score Hypes, making it 2-1.
Trailing 4-1, the Patriots had runners on second and third. Kassidy Bradbury singled into center and Kam Wooten scored, but Hypes rounded third too wide and was hung up before being tagged out.
“That was just aggressive base running, and they made a great play (on the relay from center to the plate),” Adkins said. “We hit the ball. Emma Lilly was great on defense. She hits a smash right back to the pitcher on that illegal pitch.”
Hypes was 2 for 3 for the Patriots and scored a run. Martin had the run-scoring double.
HH 200 101 0 - 4 11 0
Indy 100 001 0 - 2 5 0
HH – Laila Varney, Hannah Shamblin (6) and Sydney Bright; Indy: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. WP – Varney. LP – Buckland. Hitting – HH: Josi Fix 2-4 (2b 2 runs), Brooklyn Huffman 2-4 (2 rbi), Abby Hanson 1-4 (2b), Bright 2-4 (hr, run, 2 rbi), Kirstin Wehrle 2-4. Sydney Shalblin 1-4 (run), Varney 1-3. Indy – Alli Hypes 2-3 (run), Kendall Martin 1-3 (2b, rbi), Kassidy Bradbury 1-3 (rbi), Avory Varney 1-2, Kam Wooten (run).
