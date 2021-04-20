Survive and advance.
It is easily the most common phrase used during the postseason.
Tuesday night in s Class AAA Region 3 co-final, the Midland Trail girls took "survive and advance" to a new level.
Surviving two obscure technical foul calls in the final minute of play, the Patriots rode a game-winning 3-pointer from senior Makenzie Kessler for a wild 46-44 win over Shady Spring.
Midland Trail advanced to next week's state tournament in Charleston. The Patriots are the No. 6 seed and will take on No. 3 Nitro Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
"We were calm, kept our composure and we battled," Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid said. "This team likes to laugh and have fun, but when the game starts, they come to compete."
Trailing by four points to open the fourth quarter, Shady quickly evened the game on two free throws by Brooklyn Gibson and a basket from Ashleigh Gabbert.
With points becoming incredibly hard to come by due to the aggressive defense of both teams, the Tigers would take the lead with just over three minutes to play on a field goal from Kellie Adkins.
Her basket came after the defense forced an errant pass and she went coast-to-coast with a nice side step for the score.
"Both teams played hard tonight. I thought the hustle was there on both ends," Shady Spring head coach Brandon Bennett said. "Players were diving on the floor for loose balls. We told them in the locker room at halftime it was probably going to come down to the last possession and to be ready."
Emily Dickerson finished off a 20-point night with a two at the 1:32 mark to put Trail back in front, setting up the heroics for Kessler.
Kessler had been tasked all night with guarding Shady Spring all-stater Kierra Richmond all over the floor.
"That is the first time I have done that. It was very different for me," Kessler explained about her defensive role.
After Shady Spring could not convert on its next possession, Midland Trail had an inbounds play where Kessler had worked her way open at the top of the key.
When she got the ball, Kessler turned and drilled her only basket of the night. It was the eventual game-winning 3 that sent her team to the state tournament.
"I can't think when I shoot, so I was telling myself, don't think, just shoot and finally one went in," Kessler said, smiling.
"Makenzie did an awesome job tonight," Kincaid said. "I didn't take her out of the game. She played so hard tonight. She told me she would get her breather at halftime. The only advice I gave them was relax, have fun, joke and let it fly. We weren't shy to let it fly. You can't play scared."
With just under 50 seconds to play, leading by four, the game almost went south for the Patriots on two technical foul calls.
The first techincal was for having six players on the floor when the ball was inbounded. The second came on a late timeout when Trail had no more timeouts at its disposal.
"At the end of the game, that was all my fault. I had a girl that hadn't played much. Her name is Emma and I called her Emily. Then it was so loud in here, they couldn't hear me when I said we had no timeouts," Kincaid explained.
Shady Spring made just two of the four shots and could not come up with a crucial basket down the stretch to tie the game and force overtime.
"All three games have been like this," Kincaid said. "The (close) sectional games were the best thing to happen to us. We didn't panic and we didn't freak out. It was just basketball and we were making plays."
The ultimate undoing for the Tigers may have come in the first eight minutes when a tough start put them down 17-7 after one quarter of play.
"We had moments where I thought we could pull away, but just couldn't get the shot to fall for us. We had plenty of opportunities that we didn't finish," Bennett said. "I thought we scrapped and fought as hard as we possibly could. That may have been a little bit of it in the end. We fought so hard to get back in the game that we didn't have anything left to finish. At the end of the day, Midland Trail made shots, you have to give them credit."
Midland Trail
Emily Dickinson 20, Jolee Stephenson 7, Meghan Gill 11, Makenzie Kessler 3, Mia Nuckols 2, Brylee Stephenson 3.
Shady Spring
Liv Tabit 2, Kellie Adkins 9, Kierra Richmond 18, Brooklyn Gibson 6, Ashleigh Gabbert 7, Nevaeh Canterbury 2.
MT 17 8 13 8 — 46
SS 7 14 13 10 — 44
3-point goals: MT: 3 (Dickinson, Gill, Kessler), SS: 1 (Gabbert). Fouled out: Jolee Stephenson (MT)