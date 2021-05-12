Take what the other team gives you. That is exactly what Independence did for the second night in a row Wednesday.
One night removed from getting a crucial throwing error to help beat undefeated Bluefield, the Patriots used some gifts from home standing Shady Spring to garner another big win.
Benefiting from errors, walks and wild pitches, Independence built a 7-0 lead and went on to dispatch the Tigers, 7-3 in the first meeting of the season between the county rivals.
Early on the game was a pitching battle between Tanner Sipes from Independence and Alex Johnston for Shady.
Over the first three frames, Sipes had surrendered just one hit and fanned five to hold the Tigers scoreless.
Johnston was equally impressive striking out nine batters in his first three innings of work. However, the walk that Johnston surrendered to lead off the second inning came back to haunt him.
The free pass was to Clay Basham who stole second to put himself in scoring position. A wild pitch and an errant throw then allowed Basham to race home with the game’s first run.
“We were fortunate early. (Johnston) just wore us out. We got the one walk and we tried to be aggressive again and it paid off,” Independence head coach Scott Cuthbert said.
It would be the only run surrendered by Johnston who allowed just three hits and struckout 12 batters in five innings of work.
“Honestly tonight was one of the craziest things I have ever seen. Johnston came out dealing with 10 strikeouts in the first 11 batters. He pitched great,” Shady Spring head coach Jordan Meadows said. “If not for a few mistakes here and there, we are definitely in that ball game. I give (Independence) the credit. They are a tough team and they took advantage of what we gave them.”
Sipes held the Tigers scoreless over his five innings of work thanks to some solid defense behind him. After loading the bases in the fourth only to see the rally killed when Atticus Goodson tracked down a fly ball, the Tigers saw an even better opportunity fade away in the fifth.
Singles from Cameron Manns and Mason Palmateer gave Shady life with just one out in the inning, but the hope was short lived.
Sipes struckout the next batter and what looked like a promising deep drive from Josh Lovell was gathered on the run by Goodson for the final out.
Independence added a run in the sixth on an RBI single from Basham that scored Godson who had singled to lead off the inning.
In the seventh, the game totally unraveled for Shady when an error, three walks and four wild pitches led to five Patriots crossing the dish.
“Tanner pitched a heckuva game and we made a few plays behind him. It was a strange game. We can run, the problem is you can’t steal first base,” Cuthbert said. “So we have to be able to get them on base first. That is what we are trying to work on, but we have seen two of the better arms in a row. It’s what we need to see and we just need to be able to put the ball in play a little more.”
Shady would finally get on the board in the bottom of the seventh when a double from Johnston scored two runs before he scored later on an error.
“We are young and we have only one varsity starter,” Meadows explained. “We are trying to get over the hump. This is the regular season for a reason and we can build off this. Obviously we will see (Independence) again in sectionals, but we know we can play with them and Bluefield. Both teams are tough, but we are right there.”
Shady Spring travels to Greenbrier West today, while Independence will play Friday at James Monroe.
I (7-3) 010 001 5 — 7 6 1
SS 000 000 3 — 3 8 1
Pitching — I:Tanner Sipes, Atticus Goodson (6) and Caleb Daniels; SS:Alex Johnston, Cameron Manns (6), Mason Palmateer (7) and Parker Redden. WP:Sipes; LP:Johnston. Hitting — I:Atticus Goodson 2-4 (rbi), Clay Basham 1-3 (rbi), Hunter Schoolcraft 1-3, Caleb Daniels 1-3 (2b), Tanner Sipes 1-2; SS:Mason Palmateer 2-4, Alex Johnston 2-4 (2b, 2rbi), Josh Lovell 1-3, E Belcher 2-4, Cameron Manns 1-3.