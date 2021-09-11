Patriots defense holds down Flying Eagles

PARKERSBURG – Nate Tanner wasn’t pleased with his team’s second-half performance against University after last Friday. So, Parkersburg South’s head coach made his group run in practice all week leading up to Friday night’s Woodrow Wilson game.
“None of us could breathe,” wide receiver Cyrus Traugh said.
His teammates and he got the point.
“They played a lot cleaner than they did last week,” said Tanner.
Five different Patriots scored touchdowns, Tanner’s defense held the Flying Eagles to 186 total yards of offense, and South entered PHS week with a 61-13 win over Beckley on homecoming night.
Cyrus Traugh recorded his third-straight 100-yard receiving game. He caught eight balls for 153 yards, hauled in a score and ran for another TD. Quarterback Robert Shockey scored twice on the ground and tossed two more, while completing 11 of 18 passes for 229 yards and running for 110 more stripes. And Aiden Cooke pounded out 80 rushing yards as the Patriots racked up 525 total yards of offense.
Matthew Moore scored both of the touchdowns for the Flying Eagles, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
WW (1-2) 0 13 0 0 — 13
PS (2-1) 20 20 14 7 — 61
First quarter
PS: Cyrus Traugh 29 run (Wade Smith kick) 10:05, 1st
PS: Robert Shockey 13 run (Smith kick) 6:27, 1st
PS: Triston Walker 24 pass from Shockey (kick failed) 5:26, 1st
Second quarter
PS: Shockey 23 run (kick failed) 1:28, 1st
WW: Matthew Moore 2 run (Tyler Snyder kick) 9:33, 2nd
WW: Moore 7 run (kick failed) 8:31, 2nd
PS: Traugh 52 pass from Shockey (Smith kick) 1:29, 2nd
Third quarter
PS: Walker 19 pass from Shockey (Smith kick) 23.7, 2nd
PS: Aiden Cooke (Smith kick) 10:02, 3rd
PS: Traugh 33 run (Smith kick) 3:47, 3rd
Fourth quarter
PS: Bo Brissey 1 pass from Turner Garretson (Smith kick) 5:12, 4th
Individual stats
Rushing: W – Maddex McMillen 7-23, Matthew Moore 5-16; P – Robert Shockey 11-110, Aiden Cooke 16-80; Passing: W – Maddex McMillan 11-21-1-150; P – Robert Shockey 11-18-0-229; Receiving: W – Michael Miller 4-73; P – Cyrus Traugh 7-153